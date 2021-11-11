COLUMN: Get crafty at the library

Meet Rachel Seale, she/hers, the outreach archivist in Special Collections and University Archives at the Iowa State University Library. Seale is from Yuma, Arizona. How would you introduce yourself? I am an introverted extrovert. Or an extroverted introvert. I first started working in academic libraries in 1997 as a student employee. Over the years, I have worked at 7 different libraries and have had a range of positions, from filing releases in a law library—adult services librarian in a public library—to working a number of positions in special collections and archives. I love animals, have 4 of my own (2 dogs and 2 cats) and fostered dogs and kittens for the past two years. I love good food. When I travel, deciding what new food or favorite cuisine I am going to try is my top priority. I appreciate comfort, but also don’t mind a little adventure, and this approach to life is reflected in my work.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO