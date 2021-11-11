CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weak front arrives today but still warm and sunny on Veterans Day

By Juan Acuña
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSRsZ_0ctSH44Y00

We will have a weak cold front that will move through the Coastal Bend today. This front is not strong and will not blast through the area like previous ones that arrived with gusty northerly winds. Instead, winds will transition, ever so gently, to the north and the cool air associated with the front will take some time to arrive to South Texas.

So as that happens, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine today with only a slim to stray opportunity at a few showers associated with the boundary.

Winds will gradually shift form the southwest to the north-northeast around 8-16 mph. Temperatures will still be warm with highs mainly in the 80s.

A reinforcing shot of some cooler air will arrive by Friday night and that one has a little bit more in the way of cooler and drier air associated with it, taking our temperatures into the 70s for highs during the weekend.

Unfortunately, rainfall chances over the next several days will remain slim to none.

If you have weekend plans, the weather should be great and nice with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80.

Going into next week, the cooler and drier air will quickly escape us, and humidity will start to rise and so will our temperatures and wind. Overall, we’ll remain dry, warm and sunny.

Today : Weak cold front eases into South Texas with only a stray shower, forecast is for mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures…High: 84…Wind: SW/NNE 8-16 mph.

Tonight : Slightly cooler and drier with mainly clear skies…Low: 58…Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday : Mainly sunny skies, not as warm and slightly drier…High: 81…Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Saturday : Reinforcing cold front arrives early and brings some cooler and drier conditions and keeps the sunshine in the forecast…High: 73…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Sunday : Cool morning and mild and nice afternoon with sunshine…High: 79…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Monday : Humidity rising, but mainly sunny, warm and humid…High: 82…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday : Increasing wind, mainly sunny, warm and humid…High: 84…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day and a heartfelt “Thank You” to all our Veterans!

