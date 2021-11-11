Tom Hanks Reveals His Top 3 Tom Hanks Movies and They're Not What You Expect

“Finch” arrives on Apple TV+ under the banner of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment – indeed, one of the first things we see is the “E.T. moon” logo – and one of its credited executive producers is frequent Amblin partner Robert Zemeckis. These credits are a tip at the throwback vibe they’re going for; the director is “Game of Thrones” alum Miguel Sapochnik, but he’s going for something of the twinkly magic of Spielberg and Zemeckis’s ‘80s and ‘90s output. This is nothing particularly new; the reanimation of said vibe has, via films like “Super 8” and shows like “Stranger Things,” basically become its own genre (whether the material fits it or not). “Finch” is noteworthy for the addition of another key player of the era: Tom Hanks, who has collaborated several times with both Spielberg and Zemeckis.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO