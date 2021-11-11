CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National Ice Dancer, 18, Killed In Double Philadelphia Shooting

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qG5Hz_0ctSGyjA00

The ice dancing community is mourning the unexpected death of a national junior ice dancer killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia over the weekend.

"How could a young man with so much potential, such a bright future, willing to work so hard..... be gone," was one of many statements made by loved ones in memory of 18-year-old Joshua Anthony Soto.

Soto and another 18-year-old were shot Saturday night in the 1800 block of East Cornwall Street, CBS3 reports citing Philadelphia police.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the news outlet says.

Police have made an arrest in the case but the investigation is still ongoing, authorities told the news outlet.

Meanwhile, nearly $33,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page in Soto's name as of Thursday morning.

Soto was known in the skating community as a rising star, having competed as a finalist in the 2019 Intermediate U.S. Figure Skating competition and most recently in the 2022 Junior Ice Dance U.S. Figure Skating championship series, according to GoFundMe organizer Slava Uchitel.

He attended Central High School in Philadelphia and graduated from Agora Cyber Charter School in King of Prussia, Uchitel wrote.

He was set to start college at West Chester University in January, according to loved ones.

"We will forever see his smile when we close our eyes; we will forever hear his words of encouragement when we feel down, and we will forever keep the lessons he taught us about hard work and commitment when we feel defeated," loved ones said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 16

Eileen Thurston
3d ago

so 😢. A young man who had his whole life ahead of him and making something out of his life. RIP. You were gone to soon.

Reply
7
DMAC711
2d ago

I'm so tired of seeing these stories. ENOUGH ALREADY !! Every day you see something new about kids teenagers and adolescents being killed (MURDERED)... of course they're plenty of adults too.. it's just so disheartening seeing all of these young people lose their lives .. for what??? praying for all

Reply
2
Janet McMorrow
4d ago

How sad what has happened to this city. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed Dead By Brother In PA, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania man died Monday night after being stabbed by his brother, according to authorities.York City Police were called to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street on Monday just after 11 p.m., according to a release by police.Upon arrival po…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Cornwall, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Woman, 54, Struck Dead By Car: Report

A 54-year-old woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a Pleasantville highway, NJ Advance Media reported.Janelle Oliver of Atlantic City was in the eastbound lanes of West Black Horse Pike near Noahs Road when the crash occurred, the outlet said.She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medic…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ice Dance#Philadelphia Police#West Chester University#U S Figure Skating#Central High School
Daily Voice

PA Attorney Charged With Stripping In Court Complex

A Pennsylvania attorney has been charged after he partially disrobed at a court complex, according to a police release.Jeffrey Lawrence Pollock, 59, of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh, was charged with disorderly conduct for removing his pants at the Family Division Complex on Wednesda…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Pa Man Spits On Police, EMS, Authorities Say

While responding to a call first responders were spit on by a Pennsylvania man, according to a release by police.West Shore Regional Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Bosler Avenue on Wednesday around 5 a.m., according to the release.What polic…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Struck By 2 Cars Dies

A 45-year-old pedestrian was killed when he tried to cross a busy five-lane highway in South Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred on Friday at 8:29 p.m, in the 700 block of Mullica Hill Road (Route 322), according to Harrison Township police. John M. Johnston of Paulsboro attempted to cross …
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured On Route 46

A 43-year-old pedestrian was struck and gravely injured early Tuesday evening on Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport, responders said.Responders from three different agencies reported a fatal, although that hasn't been officially confirmed.CPR was conducted on the victim as he was taken to Hackensac…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Boat Fire Reported On Jersey Shore

Firefighters were called on a report of a boat on fire, authorities said.The blaze broke out shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at a marina off the 500 block of Route 70 in Brick Township, initial reports said.There were no injuries reported. No other details were immediately available.CHECK BACK FOR UP…
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
161K+
Followers
30K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy