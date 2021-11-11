Meghan apologizes to court for forgetting book discussions

Meghan Markle has apologized to a British court, saying she didn't intend to be misleading about her cooperation with a biography. A judge earlier this year sided with the Duchess of Sussex after she sued a British tabloid over the publication of a private letter to her father, and the publisher, Associated Newspapers, has appealed that ruling. In the appeal, Associated Newspapers is making the case that Meghan publicized private information by cooperating with the authors of Finding Freedom, a book about her and Prince Harry, according to The Associated Press. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they didn't contribute to this book, but their former press secretary, Jason Knauf, this week said he attended a meeting with the authors and that Meghan provided "briefing points she wanted me to share with" them, The Daily Beast reports. Knauf also said the book was discussed "directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO