CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

County DOT Looking to Hire Ride On Bus Drivers

By Mike Diegel
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The county’s Department of Transportation is looking to immediately hire full-and part-time Ride On bus drivers, officials announced. Applicants must be 21 and over, will receive paid Commercial Driver’s License training, a competitive benefits package and ongoing professional development opportunities....

www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Working On Improvements To South Hills Junction

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Executive talks about Bus driver call outs and shortage

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dozens of school bus drivers called out of work on Monday at Baltimore County Public Schools. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr and BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams announced last week several financial incentives and bonuses for new and existing school bus drivers. "This is a first...
BALTIMORE, MD
wkms.org

Christian County teachers help fill gaps in the ranks of bus drivers

Music teacher Tyler Casey typically walks into his Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School classroom a few minutes after 7 a.m. But that’s not the start of his work day. Casey also drives a bus for Christian County Public Schools. He’s behind the wheel by 6:20 every morning to run a route for MLK students who live along Russellville Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Infrastructure#Mcdot#Ride On#Mcdotnow
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Public Schools Announce Pay Raise, Bonuses For Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers & Support Staff

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County is doing what they can to keep their staff happy and serving students as they announce salary increases and bonuses for bus drivers and other support staff. Harford County teachers are not seeing raises, but the lowest-paid para professionals, tech specialists and others are getting raises this year and next. Chrystie Crawford-Smick, President for Harford County Education Association said they will advocate for some alleviation to teacher workload and more half days in the school calendar, but overall they feel it is a win for some of the staff who have deserved more pay for some...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WPFO

Portland approves incentives to hire more school bus drivers

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Schools will be offering new incentives to try to attract more bus drivers. The school board unanimously passed a proposal to give $3,000 to new and current bus drivers Tuesday night. There will also be a $1,000 referral bonus to a district employee who refers a...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
cbslocal.com

Baltimore County Schools Warn Of Possible Bus Driver Call Out This Week

TOWSON (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools warned parents there could be a possible call-out involving bus drivers this week. “Please know that BCPS will be monitoring the situation all week and will provide you with updates if routes can’t be covered or buses will be late,” the school said in a letter sent to parents. “If you do plan on driving your child to school, please be prepared for longer drop off and pick up lines.”
TOWSON, MD
fox26houston.com

Houston Metro is hiring, offering incentives for mechanics, bus drivers

HOUSTON - Tens of thousands of residents ride Metro public transportation on a daily basis to travel throughout the Greater Houston area. Houston Metro is currently hiring for bus operators mechanics. Newly hired bus drivers employed with Metro for six months will earn an incentive of up to $4000. They will even pay trainees to get their CDL.
HOUSTON, TX
hillsdalecollegian.com

‘Expect some canceled bus rides:’ local schools face driver shortage

Members of the Hillsdale Community Schools Board of Education said they are concerned about the impacts of new federal regulations on school bus drivers. Due to new federal licensing requirements, according to Superintendent Shawn Vondra, the school district– which already has a staffing shortage– may have issues hiring enough bus drivers.
HILLSDALE, MI
Source of the Spring

Source of the Spring

Silver Spring, MD
1K+
Followers
971
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MD

 https://www.sourceofthespring.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy