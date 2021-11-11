CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

PANNAR Sufficiency Economic & Agriculture Learning Center / Vin Varavarn Architects

By Curated by Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANNAR Sufficiency Economic & Agriculture Learning Center / Vin Varavarn Architects. Educational Architecture, Community, Sustainability. Text description provided by the architects. Over the past decades, the world has encountered increasing challenges resulting from unprecedented rapid rates of technological advancements, increasing social and economic disparities, dangers from natural disasters, conflicting values and...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

Interventions in Pre-existing Architecture: Adaptive Reuse Projects by Renowned Architects

Interventions in Pre-existing Architecture: Adaptive Reuse Projects by Renowned Architects. Responsible use and consumption of natural resources and the impacts of the building industry have been ongoing concerns in the field of architecture and urban planning. In the past, concepts such as clean slates, mass demolitions, and building brand new structures were widely accepted and encouraged. Nowadays, a transformation seems to be taking place, calling for new approaches such as recycling, adaptive reuse, and renovations, taking advantage of what is already there. This article explores a selection of projects and provides a glimpse into interventions by renowned architects in pre-existing buildings.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Nube House / NV/design architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a ridgeline of the Sierra Norte foothills above Oaxaca de Juarez, the site slopes down to the valley stretching eastward. From the upper floors of the house, the pre-Columbian sites of Monte Alban and Atzompa are visible atop neighboring hills. The house is organized on its 1,000 square meter site into three separate casitas of one, two, and three stories.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

ATO Design > VR Competition: Adapting to the Future

How architecture can adapt to the times considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects of Climate change. The inaugural ATO Design > VR Competition invites young architects and students of architecture. AIM. The competition is a response to the events and experiences of the year 2020 and a part...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

TERAKOYA School / TERRAIN architects

A Cluster of Complementary Units - The school was located at the outskirts of the Ugandan capital. The client is an NGO, who have been running TERAKOYA Primary Education as a project to support children who have lost their parents. As the number of children in need of support increases,...
WORLD
ArchDaily

Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Pascal Oita Guest Office / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers. Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. This is a minimal architecture in which to hold meetings with visiting clients who have come for observation or examinations. As well as dissolving into its surroundings, the architecture’s interplay with nature elevates them both, and we explored ways to flawlessly connect the interior and exterior.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Miss Dong and Martin Public Art Space / Zaixing Architectural Design

Miss Dong and Martin Public Art Space / Zaixing Architectural Design. Manufacturers: 四川道明竹艺产业发展有限公司, 深圳市奥克金鼎空间膜技术开发有限公司, 自贡新雄风陶瓷制造有限公司. Landscape Design: Dream Design Master Co. Ltd. Lighting Consultant: Lumia Lab Shanghai Co. Ltd. Origins from Eastern Suburbs Industrial Park and the original features of the site. Dongjiao Memory was converted from the former site...
DESIGN
ArchDaily

VELUX and EFFEKT Develop Strategic Framework for Designing Healthier and More Sustainable Build Environment

VELUX and EFFEKT Develop Strategic Framework for Designing Healthier and More Sustainable Build Environment. VELUX Group reveals The Build for Life concept aimed at creating sustainable communities and built environment through affordable, socially-oriented designs and new housing models, healthy indoor climates and the use of low-impact materials. Developed together with EFFEKT, MOE engineers and Danish construction company Enemaerke & Petersen A/S, the concept provides architects and city planners with a “compass’ for navigating the sustainability imperatives of the moment while encouraging the design of healthier living places.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

DM House / HORMA estudio de arquitectura

Manufacturers: Artemide, Cinca, Cortizo, ICONICO, Marset, TopCer, Gecol, Krion, MADENTIA, NOVOLUX. Text description provided by the architects. Living on one floor implies continuity, articulation, composition, and fragmentation of spaces without losing the unity of the whole. The project of this house works the globality of the plot from its maximum use by its users.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology / URBANUS

Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology / URBANUS. Manufacturers: Armstrong 阿姆斯壮, SOBEN Green Board 松本板业, 立邦. Text description provided by the architects. Relying on the hills behind, the Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology stretches horizontally. The huge roof slides down along the rock mountain, hangs in the air, and stretches out a large eave to the west, providing a shady space under the local hot climate condition. Looking from the outdoor playground, the roof asymmetrically stretches down, emphasizing the dynamic exterior of the roof. The large steps are part of the gymnasium base, which leads to the playground and is supported by the V-shaped concrete structure. Since there aren’t risers between treads, the space under the steps can also receive lights, which means the space can be used as an informal sports space. Through these stands, the gymnasium and the outdoor playground are integrated as a whole.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Screen Tied Dual House / BCHO Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Geumkok-dong office, located on the outskirts of Seoul was originally a two individual housing situated closely to one another. The client initially wished the office to be an entirely new building. However, our firm strongly believed that seeking for the unique juxtaposition and the intersection of old and new may become the fundamental identity of this project where the two most opposing theme naturally coexists. As our core belief towards the project was solidified, we began by reinterpreting on spaces of different time via superimposing various parts of the existing region.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Orientalism and Architecture

We are twenty-one years into the twenty-first century. The world has never been more connected with the advent of new technologies, yet historical inequalities still run rampant. These inequalities manifest themselves in different ways. Global travel, for example – despite the ubiquity of aeroplanes nowadays – is still only widely accessible to citizens of “developed” countries due to prohibitive visa restrictions. In architectural education, many institutions still prioritise a Eurocentric curriculum, the architecture of non-Western populations largely ignored. Another perpetuation of prejudiced systems is Orientalism – and exploring this concept through an architectural lens is useful for interrogating contemporary design approaches and approaches of the future.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture. The climate crisis has become a staple of the architecture discourse, with the field slowly acknowledging its contribution to environmental issues and seeking to reframe its values and approaches. However, there is an evident lack of commitment and consistency in addressing the matter and an absence of systemic change. Emerging practices, organizations and startups are carving a new architecture practice, slowly unfolding a paradigm shift beyond "green" add-ons and technical equipment. Addressing environmental issues on multiple levels, from policy and design strategies to materials and construction processes, the following are some of the actors reframing the profession's relationship with sustainability.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Cabin A24 / Dev Desai Architects & Associates

Manufacturers: Ikea, Jaquar, Alstrong, Anushca Designer Spaaces pvt. Ltd, Daikin India, Greenlam Laminates, Havells, Innovar, Kajaria, Saint Gobain India. Text description provided by the architects. Cabin A24 is the smallest cabin in the series of contemporary Prefabricated Cabins with a carpet area of 225 sq. ft. The sleek contemporary form expresses a strong architectural identity with decadent interiors that connect to their context. Our clients Sunny Watwani and Adithya Roongta of CabinA expressed their desire to challenge conventional design and construction systems.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Architects, not Architecture: Dong Gong from Vector Architects

Architects, not Architecture: Dong Gong from Vector Architects. In an ever more connected world Architects, not Architecture supports the cultural exchange in the architecture community and connects architects on a personal level beyond borders. If you’ve missed out on it in recent times, here is the talk from Dong Gong, founder and design principal of Vector Architects, who is based in Shanghai, China.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

SOM Proposes to Transform the Built Environment into a "Forest" of Absorbing Carbon at COP26

SOM Proposes to Transform the Built Environment into a "Forest" of Absorbing Carbon at COP26. "What if the built environment could be a solution to the climate crisis, rather than part of the problem? What if buildings could act like trees – capturing carbon, purifying the air, and regenerating the environment?" Responding to these questions, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has proposed Urban Sequoia, an architectural concept inspired by the ecosystem at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow - COP26. The design features “forests of buildings" that isolate carbon and produce biomaterials that create a new ecological and resilient urban environment.
ENVIRONMENT
nevadabusiness.com

TSK Architects Adds New Architect to Reno Team

RENO — TSK Architects is pleased to announce the addition of Kolby Harpstead as a new architect at their Reno-Tahoe location. Harpstead joins TSK from United Construction and has a master’s degree in architecture from North Dakota State University. Harpstead has over nine years of experience in the field and is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).
RENO, NV
ArchDaily

A General Agreement for the Practice of Contemporary Architecture

A General Agreement for the Practice of Contemporary Architecture. This article was originally published on Common Edge. In this week's reprint, author Andrés Duany presents a series of statements from today's architectural world. He considers that these understandings are the product of our times, a direct reaction and a consequence of the observed patterns.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

YIKOU Skin Management Center / officePROJECT

Text description provided by the architects. The beauty centers, barbershops, restaurants, gyms, supermarkets that the most common places we need most but never notice. We often think about how these spaces related to everyone can be designed and reconstructed. If cultural centers, libraries, and theaters are defined as the "spiritual halls" of modern people. Why can't those places that only meet the basic needs of ordinary people become "the churches in the market"? The process by which our body is beautified is also a process of purifying our spirit. Our identity with society will be activated and redefined through the space of the beauty salon, and we will also redefine ourselves.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

NMS Residence / Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture + Ishai Breslauer Architecture

NMS Residence / Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture + Ishai Breslauer Architecture. Architects: Arstudio – Arnon Nir Architecture, Ishai Breslauer Architecture. Text description provided by the architects. On a unique plot in the metropolis of Tel Aviv that combines a extraordinary views and an organic farm, the customer wanted to establish a residential complex for the family.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Davis Road Apartment / DS2 Architecture

Manufacturers: Toto, ECOSOCH, MICROSUN, GM, SHRI DEVI INTERIORS. Text description provided by the architects. Designed by DS2 architecture, the davis road apartment in Bangalore is a seamless amalgamation of aesthetics and functions, of cultures and contexts, of construction nuances and impeccable user experiences. Here Indian aesthetics interplay with modern sensibilities. From often-overlooked details to large voluminous forms, every element is a pursuit in sculpting an enriching and intuitive experience. The project was a makeover of an existing skeleton building. The architects had to start with the wall skin and redesign the internal functional spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN

