PANNAR Sufficiency Economic & Agriculture Learning Center / Vin Varavarn Architects

Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology / URBANUS. Manufacturers: Armstrong 阿姆斯壮, SOBEN Green Board 松本板业, 立邦. Text description provided by the architects. Relying on the hills behind, the Gymnasium of South University of Science and Technology stretches horizontally. The huge roof slides down along the rock mountain, hangs in the air, and stretches out a large eave to the west, providing a shady space under the local hot climate condition. Looking from the outdoor playground, the roof asymmetrically stretches down, emphasizing the dynamic exterior of the roof. The large steps are part of the gymnasium base, which leads to the playground and is supported by the V-shaped concrete structure. Since there aren’t risers between treads, the space under the steps can also receive lights, which means the space can be used as an informal sports space. Through these stands, the gymnasium and the outdoor playground are integrated as a whole.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO