CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Most of England’s players are horribly out of form but that is no surprise | Karen Carney

By Karen Carney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR16b_0ctSEXA500

England’s players rode the crest of a wave all summer as they made it to the final of the European Championship but came crashing down with those missed penalties . The physical exertion of a year of nonstop football is very hard to recover from but the mental exhaustion is even harder, especially when it ends in disappointment.

I did nine back-to-back summer tournaments and never got back to feeling myself until after Christmas, when the women’s game takes a break, but the men do not have that opportunity this winter. Few of England’s players have hit the ground running in the Premier League as they struggle to process the disappointment of missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a major tournament on home soil, and perhaps the mental anguish has taken its toll.

Related: Ben Chilwell draws on All Blacks mindset after ‘difficult summer’

The body is remarkable – it can recover from anything – but the mind can take time. During a club season a player builds themselves up to play well to earn international recognition and get picked to spend a tournament going through the highs and lows football brings, and for England that resulted in crashing and burning at the end. People will say: “They’re on £250,000 a week.” But that does not take away from the fact you want to play for your country and win an international trophy. No money in the world can buy that – you can’t use your wages on a winner’s medal.

After the tournament the players may have missed out on a full pre-season, making it impossible to get up to speed for the start of the campaign. If you start a season not at full physical fitness it is hard to catch up. It is unsurprising that clubs want their best players on the pitch but it could be worth reconsidering the breaks players are offered, to help them and the team in the long term.

If you look at Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, they have great examples of players who had an opportunity to rest mentally, allowing them to come back stronger. Beth Mead missed out on Great Britain’s Olympics squad but has returned vibrant and full of confidence , scoring and creating four goals in eight games. Kim Little is also looking back to her best after retiring from international football to give her the breaks she needs. Vivianne Miedema has been rested by the Netherlands and Arsenal this season to ensure she does not burn out and has rewarded the decision with her performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMMws_0ctSEXA500
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema (right) and Kim Little have shown the benefit of extra breaks this season. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Harry Kane had a tumultuous summer even before the Euros, and was questioned before, during and after the tournament. The striker was keen to leave Spurs but that never happened, he missed almost all of pre-season and was greeted by a new coach in Nuno Espírito Santo who has already been and gone . In that time, Kane has scored one league goal and looked a long way off his best. A break may be what he needs – not even goals will help. Going away to build up fitness and sharpness in order to come back refreshed is required but that cannot happen, so he has to rely on teammates to dig him out more. He will already be looking towards the summer for a rest.

Kane may see Antonio Conte’s arrival as the fresh start he needs , because with Nuno things were up in the air after a summer of trying to engineer a move. You do not know how much of a relationship he built with Nuno after a summer of not knowing whether he would be a Tottenham player. He has a clean slate with Conte and will be there until the summer at least.

Manchester United’s England internationals have failed to find form. Luke Shaw has been poor, Harry Maguire has gone off the boil and Marcus Rashford has struggled with injury. Jadon Sancho took a mental break, a wise move for a player who endured such a tough ending to the competition by missing in the shootout, but that may not have helped him physically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147aMk_0ctSEXA500
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker (left) is one of the few England players in good form but Jadon Sancho (right), dropped by Gareth Southgate, is struggling. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

The winger did not feature too much during the Euros, so a month-long break between the tournament and starting at a new club was less than ideal physically for a player lacking game time. It may have had a detrimental impact on his fitness and it is unwise to arrive when not at your physical peak after a big-money move, leaving him battling to make an impact at Old Trafford. It proves there is a fine line when it comes to getting a player to their optimum level.

The situation was similar after the 2018 World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia. Very few players rebounded from the disappointment the next season, and some took as long as 18 months to get back to normal. Declan Rice is carrying on where he left off –although he is out of these England games because of illness – and Kyle Walker is in good form but it is hard to find another England regular from the summer shining in the Premier League.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

Joining up for another international break could help the group, however, because they are all in the same boat, trying to kickstart their seasons. It takes you to a safe environment where you are loved, they know you and it puts a bit of a protective arm around you. Time away from the daily routine of club football can be helpful; I would often use an England call-up to reinvigorate myself if things were not going well for me in the league.

If you have mental fatigue, you constantly feel like you’re pulling a bus or a train. Life is hard enough without that feeling, so sometimes the best solution is the simplest: rest.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Karen Carney
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Kane
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Ben Chilwell
chatsports.com

Ian Wright slams Gareth Southgate's England selection policy where 'certain players are guaranteed spots' after Jarrod Bowen, Conor Gallagher and Ben White were among a number of in-form stars to be overlooked

Ian Wright has criticised Gareth Southgate's England selection process after a number of in-form stars were overlooked once again with the BBC pundit claiming 'certain player are guaranteed spots'. Southgate named his latest Three Lions squad on Thursday afternoon ahead of this month's pair of World Cup qualifiers against Albania...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

England coach Southgate hails Arsenal form of Ramsdale

Gareth Southgate has heaped praise on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after including him in the latest England squad. Ramsdale has been rewarded for his excellent form by being selected for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. And Three Lions boss Southgate says Ramsdale has the ability to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Great Britain#Football#The Premier League#Arsenal#The Women S Super League
SkySports

Formiga: Brazil's most-capped player to retire from international football

Brazil's most-capped player Formiga is to retire from international duty later this month. The 43-year-old midfielder is bringing an end to a career that included seven World Cups and seven Olympic Games, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed. Formiga, named Miraildes Maciel Mota before she got the nickname that means ant...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
newschain

Manu Tuilagi surprise selection on wing for England’s clash with Australia

Manu Tuilagi is a surprise selection on the wing for Saturday’s clash with Australia as England make room in their midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell. Tuilagi’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014 and the experiment was immediately abandoned by Eddie Jones’ predecessor as head coach, Stuart Lancaster.
RUGBY
froggyweb.com

Soccer-England’s Maguire defends goal celebration slammed by former players

(Reuters) – England defender Harry Maguire defended his goal celebration during Friday’s World Cup qualifying victory over Albania which former players described as over the top and unnecessary following his poor performances for Manchester United. England thrashed Albania 5-0 to all but qualify https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-worldcup-eng-alb-report/soccer-england-all-but-qualified-as-kane-hat-trick-sinks-albania-idUKL4N2S34GN for the World Cup after Maguire...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England vs Albania player ratings: Hat-trick hero Harry Kane back on form in big World Cup qualifying win

England took a step closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick as the Three Lions thrashed Albania by five goals at Wembley. Harry Maguire opened the scoring with header inside 10 minutes before Harry Kane struck either side of Jordan Henderson’s second international goal to put Gareth Southgate’s side in a commanding position heading into the break. Kane then completed his perfect hat-trick in stunning fashion, as he swivelled to send a scissor kick into the net on the strike of half time, adding to his earlier header and left-foot finish. England,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy