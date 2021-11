Within the Total Warhammer community there is a meme about Tuesdays being ‘newsdays’, but that meme may have to make way for Thursday, because Creative Assembly has taken today by storm with a trifecta of news we can most definitely use. Not only do we have a new Total War: Warhammer III release date, we also know what the early-adopter bonus race will be, and finally, it seems Warhammer III is coming to Game Pass for PC on day one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO