Getting Apex Legends error code 100? Here's what you need to know. Another day, another Apex error. Fans attempting to load up a game of Apex Legends lately might have encountered error code 100. It seems that this particular error code could appear at any time, making it even more frustrating when you can't safeguard yourself against it. Whether you're adjusting your settings or mid-match, this error could crop up and ruin your day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO