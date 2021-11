Two administrators new to Stephen F. Austin State University were among the appointments approved by its Board of Regents during the group’s quarterly meeting Monday. Andrew Dies was named assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students. Dies previously served as dean of students at Northern Arizona University, where he was chief student conduct officer and the primary contact for students in crisis, in addition to serving on the emergency management team and the academic standards committee.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO