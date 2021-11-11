CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office updates on crash that killed driver and 7-year-old

By Emily Smith
 5 days ago

WARNING: Body camera footage shown during the press conference contains foul language.

GREENVILLE COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office provided details on Wednesday about a deadly crash that killed two people, including a 7-year-old girl.

We previously reported the incident happened Monday night at the intersection of White Horse Road and Claxton Drive.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a deputy was in the parking lot of Walmart on White Horse Rd. when he observed a black Mercedes vehicle dragging something. The deputy flagged down driver and when they engaged in conversation, the deputy believed the driver was impaired.

During the interaction, the driver is seen in body camera footage leaving the scene. The driver ran a red light on White Horse Rd. and continued driving, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy alerted dispatch and other units that the suspect fled, including a vehicle description and direction it was going. The deputy followed the suspect in that direction. The crash had already happened by the time the deputy caught up, according to Sheriff Lewis.

“He does everything he’s supposed to do,” Sheriff Lewis said of the responding deputy.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a family’s vehicle, which had two children in it.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 35-year-old Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov, of Greenville, was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office also said a 7-year-old girl, Aaliyah King, of Piedmont, was in the second vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

A 5-year-old was severely injured, according to the sheriff’s office. No deputies were injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

