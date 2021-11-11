Heathrow continues on path to recovery

Travellers departing from French airports face delays and disruption because of a strike by security staff.The workers who operate screening of passengers and baggage say that employers are seeking to use the coronavirus pandemic to cut wages.Aeroports de Paris, which runs the nation’s two biggest airports – Charles de Gaulle and Orly – is warning travellers: “National industrial action by security staff from Tuesday, November 16.“Foreseeable longer waiting times at security checks of Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly.“For a journey of ease, plan to arrive at the airport at least three hours before your overseas flight; two hours before your...
Comments / 0