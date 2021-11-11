CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heathrow continues on path to recovery

Cover picture for the articleOver three million passengers travelled through Heathrow during October, delivering a sixth consecutive month of growth at the airport. Relaxation of travel rules ahead of half-term unleashed pent up demand, the airport...

British Airways returns to US from Gatwick

Following the recent reopening of US borders for Brits, British Airways’ first transatlantic flight from Gatwick took off earlier bound for Tampa, Florida. The airline’s services to Tampa will operate three times a week. British Airways will also resume flights from Gatwick to popular family holiday-hotspot Orlando on Friday. This...
Dubai Airshow: Embraer signs Overland Airways partnership

Embraer has announced a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways from Nigeria. The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The deal is worth at US$300 million, at list prices with all...
Heathrow begins rebuilding team following pandemic cuts

Heathrow has begun recruiting for over 600 new frontline roles as the restart of transatlantic travel and easing of international restrictions boosts confidence in the aviation sector. While passenger numbers at the hub remain 56 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels, the airport has begun replacing staff let go over the past...
Singapore Airlines Plotting A Path To Recovery As Losses Narrow

The pressure on Singapore Airlines appears to be easing as vaccinated travel lanes support demand for air travel to and through Singapore. This is seeing the airline post-quarter-on-quarter improvements in passenger traffic and network growth. Singapore Airlines narrows net loss in latest half-yearly results. In the six months to September...
Heathrow finally hits three million passengers in October – but full recovery not expected until 2026

Heathrow Airport managed to hit three million passengers in October 2021 – up 144 per cent compared to the same month in 2020.It represents the sixth month of consecutive growth in passenger numbers at what was Europe’s busiest airport before the pandemic.However, October’s passenger numbers were still 56 per cent down on those recorded prior to Covid-19 in October 2019.Traffic at Heathrow is not forecast to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2026.The airport has predicted that 2021’s total number of travellers will be around 21.5 million – 73.4 per cent below 2019 levels – although this number is expected...
Emirates Airline On 'Recovery Path' As Losses Cut By Half

Emirates airline said it was on the path to recovery from the Covid pandemic on Wednesday as six-month losses dropped by more than a half from a year earlier. The Dubai-based carrier posted an April-September loss of $1.6 billion, compared with $3.4 billion during the same period in 2020. "Across...
Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
Emirates brings Airbus A380 to Thailand as country reopens

Emirates will bring the Airbus A380 back to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok from November 28th. The aircraft upgrade will help the carrier to meet strong passenger demand for inbound travel into the popular holiday destination. The decision comes on the heels of Thailand’s re-opening to international tourists who are vaccinated...
Emirates remains in the red despite government funds

The Emirates Group has seen a loss of AED5.7 billion (US$1.6 billion) for the first half of financial 2021-22. The figure is a substantial improvement on the loss of AED14.1 billion (US$3.8 billion) reported for the same period last year. Group revenue was AED24.7 billion (US$6.7 billion) for the first...
Dubai Airshow: Airbus predicts huge demand for fuel-efficient aircraft

In the next 20 years, Airbus forecasts demand for air transport will progressively shift from fleet growth to the accelerated retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft. The move will result in a need for some 39,000 new-build passenger and freighter aircraft, 15,250 of these for replacement. As a consequence, by...
Etihad deepens Boeing deal in search of sustainability

Boeing and Etihad Airways will expand a collaboration designed to allow both to meet environmental goals. Centred on the Etihad 787 Dreamliner fleet, the new memorandum of understanding furthers a mutual commitment – initially set through a 2019 sustainability partnership – to develop sustainable flight operations across the global network.
Booster jabs to be added to NHS app for travel

Travellers from the UK are likely to need a boost jab to travel without quarantine or restrictions, Boris Johnson has confirmed. The prime minister told the nation that getting three jabs “will make life easier” – including when it comes to holidays. It comes as the government urges people to...
Dubai Airshow: Jazeera Airways grows all-Airbus fleet

Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The deal was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways chief executive, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International, at the Dubai Air Show. Marwan Boodai, chairman...
Guidelines for visiting Greece

It’s that season of the year when you have a week or a few days off to unwind. You’ve been researching constantly but still haven’t figured out where you want to go. Why not give Greece a shot?. Greece is a southern European country noted for its antiquity, picturesque islands...
French airport strikes jeopardise journeys

Travellers departing from French airports face delays and disruption because of a strike by security staff.The workers who operate screening of passengers and baggage say that employers are seeking to use the coronavirus pandemic to cut wages.Aeroports de Paris, which runs the nation’s two biggest airports – Charles de Gaulle and Orly – is warning travellers: “National industrial action by security staff from Tuesday, November 16.“Foreseeable longer waiting times at security checks of Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly.“For a journey of ease, plan to arrive at the airport at least three hours before your overseas flight; two hours before your...
Emirates will soon fly the world's largest twin-engine cargo plane in a landmark deal with an Israeli company

Emirates will convert four of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft into cargo freighters. Israel Aerospace Industries is tasked with the conversions and is currently developing the first Boeing 777-300 Special Freighter. Cargo airlines have been clamoring for more aircraft as the supply chain and shipping crises continue. Emirates is the latest...
‘Brutal’ time for hospitality as bars and restaurants close for lack of staff

A quarter of pubs, restaurants and hotels have been forced to shut up shop or close for part of the week because of the UK’s chronic staff shortage, new figures reveal.There are almost 200,000 vacant positions across the country, with fears the problem could worsen over the Christmas period as hospitality firms compete with retailers and delivery businesses for staff.UK Hospitality found thousands of pubs and restaurants had been forced to slash opening hours, while one in five expected deliveries are not making it to restaurant kitchens.According to the industry body’s poll of 700 members representing 90 per cent...
