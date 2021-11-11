CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Black hole found hiding in star cluster outside our galaxy

By ESO
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT), astronomers have discovered a small black hole outside the Milky Way by looking at how it influences the motion of a star in its close vicinity. This is the first time this detection method has been used to reveal the presence...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Scientists may have found the first extragalactic planet – can we talk to it?

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics believe they’ve discovered the first extragalactic planet ever observed by humans. Up front: I’ve got “extragalactic planetary, planetary extragalactic” to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” stuck in my head. And, now, you probably do too. Now that we’ve gotten that out...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Galaxies#Black Holes#Star Cluster#Eso#Vlt
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

There is an asteroid near Earth that may not be what it appears to be

There are gods asteroids defined quasi-satellites because they always remain in the vicinity of a planet. Their origins are mysterious and now scholars have focused their attention on a particular space rock that always remains close to the Earth. It is about Kamo oalewa which never moves more than 100 times the distance from the Moon. New research has revealed that this object was likely once part of our satellite and may have been thrown away from one collision of asteroids.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
Space.com

The giant black hole of galaxy M87 shoots jets at nearly light speed

The first (and only) black hole to ever have its snapshot taken from Earth shoots out vast jets of plasma that travel near the speed of light, new computer models show. The black hole is located 55 million light-years from Earth in the Virgo constellation lies the galaxy Messier 87, or M87, which harbors a black hole 6.5 billion times the mass of our sun at its core. In 2019, an international research collaboration called the Event Horizon Telescope imaged the black hole, the first-ever image of its kind.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Gravitational wave treasure trove shows black holes, neutron stars colliding

Scientists have released the largest catalog of gravitational wave detections to date, shedding new light on interactions between the most massive objects in the universe, black holes and neutron stars. The catalog was compiled by three groundbreaking detectors: the two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in Hanford, Washington,...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object Glimpsed Decades Ago Might Have Actually Been Planet Nine

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...
ASTRONOMY
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

This album was made from black hole data

Black holes, those infinitely dense remnants of collapsed stars (and quick possibly portals to…somewhere else), are infinitely fascinating to astronomers, cosmologists, and physicists. Valery Vermeulen is a Belgian mathematician, lecturer, and electronic musician who has just finished an electronic music album made entirely of data gleaned from observing black holes.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
Discovery

There’s a Hole in Our Galaxy

If you look in the direction of the Perseus and Taurus constellations, you’ll see lots of pretty stars. Within them lies a star-forming region, which is made up of huge collections of gas and dust. That gas and dust are actively and enthusiastically collapsing in on itself, fragmenting into hundreds of different clumps. Each clump continues to cool and contract, eventually reaching the critical densities needed to ignite nuclear fusion and give birth to a star.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy