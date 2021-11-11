CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Game-changing innovations from ADM

fooddive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine creating food from proteins in the air or developing a breakfast patty from fungi discovered in a national park. These are just a few of the innovative ways in which ADM is helping to create the next generation of foods with ground-breaking science and technology. With its globally integrated value...

www.fooddive.com

fooddive.com

Marfrig, ADM plant-based venture expands with 2 North American acquisitions

PlantPlus Foods, a joint venture created by Archer Daniels Midland and beef processor Marfrig Global Foods, is acquiring DEW Drink Eat Well LLC, maker of Hilary's brand veggie burgers, and Sol Cuisine Ltd., a Canadian manufacturer of branded and private label plant-based products. Terms were not disclosed for the Drink...
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

ADM to expand in probiotics through acquisition

CHICAGO — ADM has reached an agreement to acquire Kennesaw, Ga.-based Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, a transaction ADM said will significantly expand its broad portfolio of health and wellness products and solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “The microbiome represents one of ADM’s six strategic growth platforms,...
INDUSTRY
newfoodmagazine.com

Game-changing solutions for dairy

The United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit, which took place last month (September), staged some big decision‑making regarding the future production and consumption of food. It is more important than ever to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the target of 2030 and, as such, the Summit Secretariat...
AGRICULTURE
franchising.com

Quick Change Artist: Planet Fitness nabs overall Innovation Award for marketing leadership

Franchise Update Media recently wrapped up its 3rd Annual Franchise Innovation Awards. One of the highest honors each year is the Franchise Marketing Leadership Award. This year’s winner is Planet Fitness for its “United We Move” campaign, launched after Covid forced more than 2,000 Planet Fitness locations to close in 2020 and cut off millions of members from their regular workout routines.
ECONOMY
Confectionary News

Perfect your pectin game with this new innovation

Pectin is a highly appealing clean label alternative to gelatin. It’s tender, transparent, and plant-based. However, it can be difficult and temperamental to work with—it's unstable, inconsistent, and often frustrating. Thankfully Bartek has a solution: Pecmate™ Pectin Enhancer, a new functional ingredient designed to address challenges in the production of pectin-based gummies. When paired with pectin, Pecmate provides better consistency, more controlled gelling, and reduced downtime for production.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Future Money20/20 Events: 'Innovation, Change, And More Surprises'

Money20/20’s latest in-person conference was held Oct. 24-27, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amidst all the recognition and networking, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Money20/20 president Tracey Davies, as well as chief strategy and growth officer Scarlet Sieber. Here’s the conversation that transpired. Benzinga:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
fooddive.com

Better-for-you mac and cheese Goodles aims for adult appeal

Goodles is making macaroni and cheese to provide a healthier alternative and appeal to young adults. The company’s founding team includes Annie’s co-founder and former president Deb Luster, former Kraft executive Paul Earle and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. Its products have 14 grams of protein, prebiotics, no artificial flavors or preservatives and 21 different organic ingredients including kale and mushrooms. The company says its macaroni and cheese has 25% fewer calories than Kraft's.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
fooddive.com

Barry Callebaut launches nonpremium dairy-free chocolate line

Barry Callebaut launched a complete portfolio of dairy-free chocolate compound, expanding the company's plant-based options. These new options are 100% plant-based and are processed in segregated facilities where no dairy is present. The new line includes dairy-free EZ Melt Compound, Compound Chip/Chunk, Compound Soft Chunk, Compound Soft Shaped Chunks and...
ECONOMY
perfumerflavorist.com

ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ADM’s Board of Directors has made an announcement regarding the company’s common stock. A cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share has been declared on the common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2021. This is ADM’s 360th consecutive quarterly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etftrends.com

ETFs to Track the Changing Faces of Innovation Over Time

As we explore the world of innovation, there are some key considerations for exchange traded fund investors when researching the space and ways to effectively invest. In the recent webcast, Beyond Tech: How Innovation is Changing the World, Ryan McCormack, factor & core equity strategist at Invesco, and Mark Marex, research & development specialist at Nasdaq Global Indexes, highlighted the Nasdaq-100 as a benchmark for innovation throughout the years, helping investors track disruptors, game-changers, forward-thinkers, or companies that influence our lives daily in multiple areas. At the turn of the 20th century, these companies included GE, Chicago Gas Company, American Sugar Company, and others that accelerated growth. Today, companies like Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft have become global leaders in the technology sector by creating products and services that are essential to both individual consumers and enterprise customers.
STOCKS

