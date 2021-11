ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College will honor current and retired members of the U.S. military during its annual Veterans Day celebration on Thursday. Members are invited to the on-campus events, which begin at 7 a.m. with a flag-raising outside the Student Center that will be led by current student veterans. At 10:30 a.m., a ceremony including a special presentation of an American flag flown in 2020 during a mission over Iraq will take place. The event will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO