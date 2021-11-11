CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica’s New Wolverine Boot Collection Benefits America’s Future Workforce

By Maxim Staff
 5 days ago

These rugged Metallica-branded boots support trade school students across America. Metallica wants to give trade job-bound men and women a leg up before they enter the workforce, and the band has partnered with the perfect brand to promote the cause. Following last year's Metallica x Wolverine collection, the hard-rocking...

Wolverine and METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) are coming together to celebrate and support America's future workforce with a new collaboration collection benefiting the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The collaboration will feature an all-new limited-edition assortment of three Wolverine boots, a hoody, and beanie, as well as a graphic t-shirt with art by METALLICA collaborator Brandon Heart. Available for pre-sale today, the collection will be available on Giving Tuesday (November 30) on wolverine.com/metallica.
Our fashion landscape is ever-changing. Commercial and traditional design desires of the past are but a distant memory, thanks to the fluctuating state of the world as we know it. With the ups and downs and twists and turns that come with a more technologically advanced and fast-paced zeitgeist, we’re seeing more and more brands adapt and metamorphose, becoming tunnels to the future. One of these shapeshifting veterans is Salvatore Ferragamo.
Metallica has announced the opening of The Metallica Black Box. Debuting with The Black Album Exhibition, the Black Box will offer an unprecedented and ongoing deep dive into every era of Metallica from the early 80s garage days up to its present status as multi-platinum, stadium-filling hard rock standard bearers.
Not even a week after Pokémon Center Japan announced its Christmas 2021 collection (titled Pokémon Christmas in the Sea), Pokémon Center North America is ready to launch its Holiday 2021 collection. The plushies and keychains from Pokémon Christmas in the Sea did make it over (now referred to as Pokémon Undersea Holiday), but that’s just the start.
Hunter is teaming up with Disney to release a Mickey Mouse-inspired capsule collection celebrating the iconic Disney character. The Hunter x Disney Mickey Mouse collection features two timeless icons that share a love of adventure in an exciting way. Designed for the world outside, the collection includes reimagined best-selling rain boots, bags and accessories available for women, men and kids featuring Mickey Mouse illustrations and an eye-catching take on Hunter’s red box logo. Items will range from $50-$175. Standouts include reworked versions of classic Hunter styles such as, the Original Tall, Short and Chelsea boots, and all feature a Mickey Mouse 3D stamp....
Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays. Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time. The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection. Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
An unnamed woman has become China's new symbol of hard work. A clip of her studying with her ponytail coiled around a fluorescent light circulated on Weibo, China's version of Twitter. Chinese media outlets reported that she improvised when the lights went out while she was studying to qualify for...
“Captain, can you do something? We’ve got connecting flights.”So said a stressed and frustrated passenger (not me) about 45 minutes into the wait at the gate at Orlando airport.Unlike the usual scenario, in which your plane stays put on the stand, for often unclear reasons, well beyond its departure time, Frontier flight 1039 on Monday from Buffalo to Orlando was at the end of its journey: at gate 15 at the central Florida airport.The Airbus A320 had actually touched down 10 minutes early. Then a well-known law kicked in. First, a tardy outbound plane was blocking the aircraft stand, consuming...
Marvel's Wolverine, the upcoming project from developer Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5, has revealed a handful of details via a new job listing. Earlier this year, Insomniac surprisingly announced the title during a PlayStation event, but it didn't have much to say about the game at that time. Luckily, this new job opening in question has now shed a bit more light on the game and gives us a better idea of where Insomniac is currently at in development.
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re both a fan of Disney and makeup, then you’ll be happy to know that many cosmetics brands have collaborated with Disney over the years. We’ve seen lipsticks,...
Vocalist John Bush once had a shot at what became the ultimate crown -- being the lead vocalist for Metallica. Even as he jokes during our conversations that his kids will get grief at school someday because of his decision, he remains at peace with his choice. Metallica offered fans...
This limited edition $400 bottle takes design cues from Aston Martin supercars. scotch whisky and Aston Martin have launched their latest rarefied collab, an Islay single malt scotch called the Bowmore Masters’ Selection. This high-performance whisky marks the first time Bowmore has adopted the “Golden Ratio” principle – the mathematical...
The most powerful production Mustang ever sports a classic 1967-era color scheme. Ford’s most powerful roadgoing ride has been tapped for the same type of Heritage Edition treatment seen on the outgoing Ford GT. The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby Heritage Edition arrives in Brittany Blue, inspired by the colors of...
Polaroid 600 instant cameras have been uniquely customized with cool artwork. Since 2010, Detroit-based company 1xRUN–a community of creatives, curators, and fans–have given art collecting a current, counterculture overhaul with accessible price points and edgy runs. They’re taking on everything from fine art prints to blotter papers, murals, and Polaroid...
TRIVIUM opened for METALLICA at the heavy metal giants' "intimate" concert on November 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the 7,000-seat-theater show went on sale on July 30 and quickly sold out. Speaking to El Cuartel Del Metal about how the Orlando metallers landed the opening slot at the METALLICA gig, TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy said: "It was Sunday afternoon [four days before the show]. I think we were just about to watch a movie with the kids. And I got an e-mail from our manager. He's, like, 'METALLICA asked if you can be available for this Thursday.' We were, like, 'Yes. Yes, we can. Let's do everything we can.' But we had to keep it quiet 'cause it wasn't fully confirmed yet. It didn't get confirmed until, I think, 30 minutes before we started driving down to South Florida. So we had to get our crew back down to Florida, get our gear back together, rehearse again. Luckily, we all rehearse so much individually, it's not like we're ever sloppy; it's not like we take time off. So we were ready to go. And we made it happen. We got down there. We weren't able to say 'hey' [to the guys METALLICA], but METALLICA left us an amazing handwritten letter and gave us a box of [METALLICA's] Blackened [whiskey]."
Thanks to the advent of the pandemic, work from home has more or less become the norm and consumers are finding themselves choosing apparel that is versatile, delivering both comfort and fashion. As a result, apparel brands within this space selling athleisure, lounge and intimate apparel now have a distinct advantage. On top of that, brands have developed a greater consciousness of sustainability and the environment in recent times, and this had made them even more desirable in the minds of the consumer. It’s safe to say that WFH is here to stay, for a while anyway. The popular freelancing platform,...
Overfinch has been tuning Land Rovers since 1975, but the aftermarket firm claims its latest restomod is the most refined to date. Designed for country purists, the new Field Edition comes courtesy of the in-house Heritage division, which specializes in reviving old examples of Britain’s most esteemed SUV. This particular Range Rover, which dates back to 1993, has been treated to a full “nut and bolt” restoration and is ripe for jaunts to the countryside or beyond. While the 4×4 retains the original’s boxy silhouette and ‘90s charm, the performance and handling have been upgraded for the 21st century. Finished in elegant...
Metallica have once again teamed with Wolverine, launching a new boot and merch line that will benefit aspiring trade scholars as part of Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation's Metallica Scholars program. This latest team up finds Metallica branded boots (Wolverine 1000 Mile Plain-Toe Rugged, Wolverine Hellcat UltraSpring Work Boot...
