Last week, Hyundai teased a concept of a new electric SUV called "Seven." On Thursday, it was Kia's turn to tease its version, a concept it is calling "EV9." Details are scant for EV9, as they are for the Hyundai Seven, although we know it will employ Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP electric vehicle platform, which uses an 800 V electrical architecture. The platform enables rapid fast charging to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes and either rear- or all-wheel drive layouts for larger-battery electric vehicles.

