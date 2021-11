HAMPTON, Va. — All Hands Hot Sauce is locally grown, crafted, bottled and sold. However, the best part? The entire process involves the hands of local children. Ali and Stephanie Afonja are husband and wife, but they are also cofounders of Family Restoration Services and the non-profit F.O.O.T. or Families Overcoming Obstacles Together. Their idea behind both these programs? Help children succeed. They have children come to them from all backgrounds, lifestyles, etc.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO