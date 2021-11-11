TherapeuticsMD: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $44.2 million. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
The construction of a new luxury condo tower just feet away from Champlain Towers South caused severe damage to the fragile, poorly designed building in Surfside, eventually leading to the collapse that killed nearly 100 people, according to a civil complaint filed late Tuesday in a class-action case. The 169-page...
On August 29, 2021, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 1956 located in the 1600 block of Bay Road in Miami Beach. The $2,065,000 purchase price works out to $518 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It sits on a 5,250 square-foot lot.
