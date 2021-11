HELP THE QUARRYVILLE POLICE IDENTIFY THIS SUSPECTED THIEF!. On 11 November 2021 at approximately 2:00 PM the pictured suspect was at Goods Store, 333 West Fourth Street Quarryville, PA 17566. While at the store, the suspect replaced her old shoes for new ones, leaving her old shoes in the box and wearing the new shoes out of the store. The suspect was operating the pictured vehicle, a Ford Escape. The Quarryville Police are requesting the communities assistance in attempting to identify the suspect. If you think you know who this suspect is, please contact the Quarryville Police at (717)664-1180 and you can reference incident number 2021-02251. Thank you!

QUARRYVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO