Movies

Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson starring in The Legend of Ochi

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillem Dafoe and Emily Watson are to lead the cast of the fantasy film 'The Legend...

www.sanfordherald.com

Deadline

A24 Greenlights Fantasy Epic ‘The Legend Of Ochi’ From Director Isaiah Saxon

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has has assembled an all-star cast including Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zengel for Isaiah Saxon’s fantasy epic The Legend of Ochi. The film will mark Saxon’s debut feature and is based on his original characters, world and screenplay. The Legend of Ochi follows a young girl (Zengel) who runs away from home and learns to communicate with an elusive animal species known as Ochi. The film will include an original score by composer and Dirty Projectors founder Dave Longstreth, a frequent collaborator of Saxon’s animation and film studio Encyclopedia Pictura. Encyclopedia Pictura co-founder Saxon has directed music...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

A24 Assembles A-List Cast for Fantasy Epic The Legend of Ochi

Production company A24 recently unveiled a new upcoming project called The Legend of Ochi. The film is considered a fantasy epic. It will be the directorial debut for Isaiah Saxon. He will be directing a main cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zegel. The title is based on Saxon's original characters, world and screenplay.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Kyra Sedgwick shares rare photo of her son with Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick couldn’t be more proud of her son Travis Bacon. “My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!!” Sedgwick, 56, captioned an Instagram on Friday, sharing a rare photo of her all-grown-up son. “Wish I was too,” Travis’s dad, Kevin Bacon,...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
People

7th Heaven Star Barry Watson Turned Down Roles to Focus on Fatherhood: 'I Have No Regrets'

It's been 25 years since the first episode of his hit series 7th Heaven, but Barry Watson is still getting reminders of the show and his character today. "My [16-year-old] son Oliver grew his hair out and I looked at him the other day and he reminded me of Matt Camden," says Watson, 47, who played the eldest Camden sibling for six seasons. "My 13-year-old Felix just binge-watched it. It is amazing that so many people are still being introduced to that show."
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, who starred as Gavin Dillon in legal drama Raising the Bar and played serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. Freeman’s management team confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The date and cause of death were not disclosed, and there are no “further details at this juncture,” according to the actor’s manager, Joe Montifiore.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Popculture

'The Daily Show' Loses Major Correspondent

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has lost one of its most beloved correspondents: comedian Jaboukie Young-White. Young-White has been a part of The Daily Show since 2018, and has since found success on other TV shows, movies and elsewhere. According to a report by Deadline, Young-White has "quietly exited" The Daily Show, with no fanfare to send him off.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Gossip

Busy Philipps to Chris Pratt: Stop Being Creepy to Your Wife, Weirdo!

If you've spent any time on Twitter in the past week, then you may have come across a surprising controversy involving beloved actor-turned-"we're not really sure what to make of this guy" actor Chris Pratt. In his days as a sort of self-deprecating schlub, Pratt earned a following as the...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Big Boi's Dream Collaboration Has Finally Come True: 'I Have A Monster Hit'

Years of running up that hill have finally paid off for Outkast legend Big Boi. In a recent interview with Mark Ronson for The FADER Uncovered podcast, Daddy Fat Sax revealed his long sought after collaboration with English chanteuse Kate Bush is complete — he’s just waiting for the right time to release it.
MUSIC
Distractify

Holly Forbes Is Wowing Viewers and Judges on 'The Voice', but Why Is She Bald?

Every season of The Voice brings an ultra-talented collection of singers with it, including many who have interesting backstories and personal history. Holly Forbes has become a standout on the show's current season and is currently a part of judge Ariana Grande's team. Even as Holly continues to impress the judges, though, some want to know more about her personal history.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Legend Open to Returning as Judge

Dancing With the Stars pro alum Karina Smirnoff may be testing the waters in the film industry, but Smirnoff reveals she may be interested in returning to the show in a new role. In her interview with Parade, the choreographer opened up about her thoughts on Derek Hough stepping up as a judge and shares she's open to judging the series one day. "I think he's fantastic as a judge. He was fantastic on World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. He did a fantastic job there," she said of Hough while promoting her new film Tango Shalom. "I would definitely enjoy judging. I don't know if I would go back as a dancer. I think there's a right time in life for everything. But I think Derek is as fantastic as a judge as he was amazing as a dancer."
THEATER & DANCE

