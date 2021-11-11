Brooks Koepka tries ARMLOCK PUTTER on PGA Tour days before Bryson DeChambeau tie

Editor’s note: We filed this piece for PGATour.com’s Equipment Report. You can read an excerpt below, but check out PGATour.com for the full story. …During testing, DeChambeau made note of how impressed he was with the ball speed and spin rate he was generating. While Cobra is mum on the specifics of the technology and the appearance of the clubs – the clubheads were blurred out in the YouTube video — Cobra’s Ben Schomin described them as having a “better player shape with a thin, rounded topline, small-to-medium sole width, and rounded sole camber.” DeChambeau prefers a simple shape in his irons with plenty of leading-edge bounce and some offset at the hosel, Schomin said.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO