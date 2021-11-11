CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Brooks Koepka tries ARMLOCK PUTTER on PGA Tour days before Bryson DeChambeau tie

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Koepka was spotted taking a closer look at an armlock putter ahead of this week's Houston Open on the PGA Tour. An image was taken on SIK Putters Instagram Story of Koepka putting the armlock into practice while on the range...

www.golfmagic.com

