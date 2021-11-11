Phoebe Bridgers 'got teary' recording Taylor Swift's Nothing New

On Friday, Taylor Swift will be releasing a re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, RED, which originally came out on October 22nd, 2012. RED (Taylor’s Version) will come with “vault songs,” previously unreleased songs that Swift intended to put on the album at one time or another. She did the same with Fearless (Taylor’s Version). For some of these vault songs on both albums, she has and will be featuring guest vocalists. There will be nine “From the Vault” songs this time around, and one of them, ‘Nothing New’, will feature indie rock artist Phoebe Bridgers. (If you would like to learn more about this massive moment in music history, you can read more about Swift’s re-recording situation here, here, and here.)

