Phoebe Bridgers 'got teary' recording Taylor Swift's Nothing New

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers got "teary" recording her vocals on Taylor Swift's 'Nothing New'. The 'Smoke Signals'...

www.sanfordherald.com

Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
Taylor Swift
Phoebe Bridgers
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
#The Smoke Signals#Red
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Red’ In Cute New Video & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Taylor Swift shared a cute teaser video for her upcoming album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), to be released on Nov. 12 and fans couldn’t get enough!. Are fans Red-y for Taylor Swift? The 31-year-old’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album release is less than a month away, and the pop star just teased fans with a new version of the title track in her first-ever Instagram Reel. After dropping the reel, fans went absolutely wild across social media, gushing about the forthcoming record set to be released Nov. 12.
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
Variety

Taylor Swift Teases New Music Video Directed by Blake Lively

It’s the crossover event that Swifties didn’t know they needed. Taylor Swift announced on Sunday that she’s dropping a new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” on Monday. The video will be directed by none other than her close friend Blake Lively. The surprise video, dramatizing one of the unearthed songs that didn’t make it on Swift’s original 2012 “Red” album, marks the directorial debut of Lively, the actor best known for roles in front of the camera on the TV show “Gossip Girl” and in the movie “A Simple Favor.” Swift teased the...
Upworthy

John Mayer had a wonderful response to a Taylor Swift fan who wished him dead

Taylor Swift gave a tour de force performance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend of a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. The performance was to promote her new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her classic 2012 CD. Swift is in the process of re-recording every album she made before 2019 to reclaim the rights to her music. Her older recordings are owned by Shamrock Holdings, which gets paid whenever someone streams or buys the songs.
thefandomentals.com

Taylor Swift Subtly Addresses Ageism On 2012 Vault Song ‘Nothing New’

On Friday, Taylor Swift will be releasing a re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, RED, which originally came out on October 22nd, 2012. RED (Taylor’s Version) will come with “vault songs,” previously unreleased songs that Swift intended to put on the album at one time or another. She did the same with Fearless (Taylor’s Version). For some of these vault songs on both albums, she has and will be featuring guest vocalists. There will be nine “From the Vault” songs this time around, and one of them, ‘Nothing New’, will feature indie rock artist Phoebe Bridgers. (If you would like to learn more about this massive moment in music history, you can read more about Swift’s re-recording situation here, here, and here.)
Rolling Stone

Congratulations, Indie Fans: We Finally Manifested a Taylor Swift/Phoebe Bridgers Duet

Somebody better roll the window down — the emotional motion sickness is about to get real. Red (Taylor’s Version) is finally here, arriving like a comet fans have been waiting for since the original release in 2012. The 30-track version contains unearthed gems from the vault, including “Nothing New,” which Swift recorded with Phoebe Bridgers. For any fan of both artists, it was the second-most anticipated song on here, right after a 10-minute version of Swift’s magnum opus “All Too Well.” And guess what? It delivers beyond expectations. The minute Swift dipped her toes into indie-rock and released Folklore — co-produced by...
