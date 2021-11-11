CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Australian Brangus

beef2live.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Brangus are a polled breed of beef cattle, developed in the tropical coastal areas of Queensland, Australia by crossbreeding Brahman and Angus cattle during the 1950s. Brangus were first developed in the United States and later developed...

beef2live.com

ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover Unknown Plant Species Growing on Australia's Sacred Uluru

Scientists have made what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, finding a new plant species on the giant rock of Uluru in Australia. What's more, the fig has been hiding in plain sight for years. Ficus desertorum, or the desert fig, is the name that's been given to the new plant. Before now, it was believed to belong in a sub-category of Ficus brachypoda, a species of fig tree found extensively in the northern and central parts of Australia. A closer look has revealed that this is in fact its own distinct species, with its own distinct regional habitat. The leaves are the...
WILDLIFE
hngn.com

Australia Says Supporting Taiwan Against China is Vital To Indo-Pacific Security

Australia says supporting Taiwan cannot be avoided despite China's military might, which overshadows even the US in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing, they say, is just waiting for the right moment to strike. When asked about Canberra's action, Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said China could initiate an invasion. But, the big...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

German farm to cull 4,000 pigs after swine fever detected

BERLIN (AP) — A pig farm in northern Germany began culling all of its 4,000 animals Wednesday after a case of African swine fever was confirmed there. The outbreak near Guestrow, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) northwest of Berlin, is the first at a large pig farm in Germany. Cases in wild boars were first reported in Germany last year, followed by outbreaks in smallholdings.
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Massive 'Megaspider' donated to Australian zoo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian zoo said zookeepers were shocked when an anonymous donation turned out to be a massive funnel-web spider dubbed "Megaspider" by the facility. The Australian Reptile Park said someone in the Sydney or New South Wales coastal area anonymously donated a spider in a small plastic food container, and keepers were taken aback to discover the arachnid inside it was a funnel-web spider with a body that measured 1.9 inches long.
ANIMALS
newschain

Setback scuppers Australian plans for Addeybb

Addeybb has been hit with a setback that has ruled him out of a third successive trip to Australia for the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival. William Haggas’ talented seven-year-old suffered a blood clot on his hock that became infected and warranted Addeybb spending two weeks in an equine hospital. He...
SPORTS
Reuters

'Life back to normal': More COVID-19 curbs eased in Melbourne

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Melbourne's pubs and cafes can have unlimited patrons from Thursday night, while stadiums can return to full capacity as authorities lifted nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions for the vaccinated residents in Australia's second-largest city. Victoria, the state that is home to Melbourne, has been gradually...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

How can the bite of a backyard mozzie in Australia make you sick?

Mosquitoes will be loving the wet weather that’s hit the east coast of Australia over the last week. Mosquito populations naturally increase in spring, especially when there is plenty of water left around to complete their breeding cycle. So it’s a good time to start thinking about where water might be collecting around your backyard. The bites of backyard mozzies aren’t just annoying – they can also make us sick. So what pathogens, or bugs, can mosquitoes transmit to humans? And how do they do it? What types of mosquito are found in our backyard? Hundreds of mosquitoes are found across the...
PETS
investing.com

Return of the King slays Australian dollar

DXY is now an unstoppable rocket as EUR is blasted to bits:. Commodities will struggle with the return of the King:. EM stocks held on but the King is not kind to them either:. US retail sales in October rose 1.7%, beating expectations (est. 1.4%, prior 0.8%), with the largest monthly gain since March. At play was a combination of rising prices and increased demand, and possibly a shift in holiday sales.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beef2live.com

March Beef Exports Robust; Imports Tepid

March 2017 beef and veal exports were estimated at 234 million pounds, an increase of 25 percent above March 2016. Exports to Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, and Taiwan were robust, all registering double-digit percentage increases. Strong foreign demand, lower U.S. beef prices, and a relative weakening of the U.S. dollar against major trading partners are likely factors enhancing U.S. beef export competitiveness. The first quarter of 2017 ended with beef exports higher by 22 percent from the same period a year ago at 651 million pounds. Preliminary export sales data for April suggests continued export strength in the second quarter. USDA has raised its beef export forecast to 2.81 billion pounds for 2017. Exports in 2018 are forecast at 2.84 billion pounds.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Global Coarse Grains Outlook

Global production is forecast to fall from last year’s record driven by smaller crops across all coarse grains – corn, barley, sorghum, oats, and rye. Nevertheless, global consumption is expected to rise moderately as greater use of corn is expected to supplant demand for other coarse grains, particularly in Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa). An insatiable appetite for low-priced feed grains is expected to grow, driven by economic growth and rising populations. Reduced production coupled with greater consumption is expected to drawdown global ending stocks from last year’s record.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

India Cattle Inventory By Year

India cattle inventory highest second highest on record. The cattle inventory in India was reported at 305.5 million head, up 2.3 million head from the prior year. This is the second highest inventory on record. The cattle inventory in India has increased ever year since 2014. The cattle inventory in...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

China Beef Production By Year

China produced 13.1 billion pounds of beef in 2019, up 291.6 million pounds from the prior year. It was the most beef ever produced in China on record. China has produced more than 12 billion pounds of beef every year since 2007. Beef production in China grew 9910% from 1961...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Australian dollar tumbles on stagflation fear

US PPI inflation in October matched expectations at 0.6% m/m and 8.6% y/y, with the ex-food and energy measure steady at 6.8% y/y which is a record high. Large energy price gains in November, alongside worsening supply chain bottlenecks, suggest that the y/y gains will continue to rise into year-end, even as base-effects dissipate.
BUSINESS
horrornewsnetwork.net

Australian Vampire Hunters Go Into Battle In ‘Firebite’

Staking a vampire isn’t like tossing a shrimp on the barbie. The new AMC+ series Firebite takes a whole new approach to the tricky job of hunting down and slaying vampires. The eight-episode series, as reported by upi.com, will debut on the streamer Dec. 16, and several images were dropped to get horror fans in the proper holiday mood.
TV SERIES
investing.com

Australian Shares Finish the Week 1.8% Higher

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 29.30 points or 0.39% to 7,457.30 in Friday’s trade, gaining for the 3rd consecutive session and posting weekly gains of 1.8% as higher commodity prices lifted mining companies, while policymakers at the Reserve Bank of Australia flagged an earlier than anticipated interest-rate hike. Among...
BUSINESS
Cosmos

Women are changing the rules of Australian agriculture

Olympia Yarger’s farming day starts at sunrise. By eight in the morning, she has already collected the eggs. Next, she feeds the animals and checks the climate control system. Then she cleans. “There’s a lot of cleaning to do,” she says. “Just like with any other animal. It’s an all-day affair but a really rewarding job.”
AGRICULTURE

