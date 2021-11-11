CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avril Lavigne 'didn't like' her song Breakaway, which became a Kelly Clarkson hit

Cover picture for the articleAvril Lavigne "didn't like" her song 'Breakaway', which ended up becoming a hit...

willmarradio.com

Avril Lavigne's new song "Bite Me" due out November 10

Avril Lavigne wasn't kidding earlier this week when she asked if she should drop her new single "next week" -- that's exactly what she's doing. The new track, "Bite Me," arrives November 10. Avril announced it with a photo of herself wearing massive black boots, a blue plaid skirt and a studded bustier, sitting next to a heart-shaped cake inscribed with the song's title.
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne Harks Back to Her ‘Let Go’ Era on New Single ‘Bite Me’

“You shoulda known better to fuck with someone like me,” Avril Lavigne sings on “Bite Me,” her return single. “Forever and ever you’re going to wish I was your wifey.” “Bite Me,” Lavigne’s debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records, shows the Canadian musician harking back to her early pop-punk days on Let Go, released nearly 20 years ago. Except now, things have gotten a little more complicated. “And we’ll be together never,” she quips. “So baby you can bite me.” According to Lavigne, the track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second...
Avril Lavigne
Kelly Clarkson
musictimes.com

Avril Lavigne Up For A New Era: What Did The Punk Pop Princess Prepare For Her Biggest Comeback Yet?

Avril Lavigne is finally back! The Punk Pop Princess is currently gearing up for a new era of music under her current label and possibly her biggest musical comeback to date. Recent news of the singer signing with Travis Barker's music label has become widespread on several music-related article headlines. According to this article by Billboard, Lavigne is now preparing for a comeback single under DTA records which she'll be releasing next week.
1029thebuzz.com

Avril Lavigne Will Release New Single This Week

Over the weekend, Avril Lavigne announced a new single. On social media, she wrote: “Are you ready to Bite Me?”. She posted a photo wearing a plaid mini-skirt, a black bustier with lace up boots, sitting behind a cake with the song title, “Bite Me” decorated onto it. She tagged Marshmello, whose involvement in her music is unclear.
Floor8

Travis Barker celebrates like a rockstar for signing Avril Lavigne to record company

Travis Barker, 45, celebrated like a rockstar for signing Avril Lavigne, 37, to his record company, DTA Records. The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer - who recently got engaged to Poosh founder, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, - sprayed the decorated room with champagne, in a short video clip posted to his Instagram, while the 37-year-old singer followed suit with her own bottle of champagne.
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
Alternative Press

Avril Lavigne debuts on Travis Barker’s DTA Records with “Bite Me”

Avril Lavigne has shared her latest music since 2019 with the new single “Bite Me,” which marks her debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records. Alongside the track’s release, Lavigne will perform “Bite Me” live for the first time tonight on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The singer...
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Bawls Her Eyes Out Over Jershika Maple’s Performance

Jershika Maple came back to The Voice stage and owned it in the Top 13. She was the first singer to bring all of the coaches to their feet tonight. On top of that, the singer made Kelly Clarkson cry. Jershika performed “God Only Knows” by KING & COUNTRY. This emotional rendition was dedicated to the teachers that helped the singer in her youth.
Stereogum

Avril Lavigne – “Bite Me”

A few years ago, Avril Lavigne mounted a disappointing comeback, putting out an album of middling adult-contempo balladry instead of embracing the pop-punk sound that made her a sonic touchstone for a whole crop of rising indie artists. But pop-punk has infiltrated the mainstream once again, and Lavigne has now returned to the sound that made her.
toofab.com

The Voice 5th Judge: Kelly Clarkson & Team Blow John Legend Away with Incredible Take on His Song

The best Coach-and-Team performance in the show's history punctuates the Top 11 reveal -- which three acts sang for the Instant Save, and which two came up short?. Kelly Clarkson proved why she is one of the best of all time with a stunning performance with her team, surprising John Legend by slaying one of his songs as “The Voice” trimmed from 13 to 11.
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Announces New Single 'Bite Me' With Marshmello

The announcement comes after Lavigne's signing to Travis Barker's DTA Records. Avril Lavigne is kicking off a new era of her music career -- under Travis Barker's DTA Records -- with a new single coming next week. The pop-punk singer announced a new single called "Bite Me" on her social...
thewoodyshow.com

Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Her Emo Side With Perfect 'Black Parade' Cover

Kelly Clarkson has been releasing a string of alternative covers in recent weeks. After first stunning fans with a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police," the singer and Voice coach has returned with a new version of My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade." Clarkson took to the stage on...
x1065.com

Avril Lavigne is a woman scorned in new video for "Bite Me"

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and Avril Lavigne's new video for "Bite Me" proves it. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the clip finds a ticked-off Avril meeting up with Travis Barker -- whose label she's now signed to -- and heading off to confront the man who did her wrong. With them is a pack of musclebound, scary-looking guys who are all wearing, um, ballet tutus.
Vogue Magazine

Avril Lavigne’s Pop-Punk Style Has Barely Changed in 20 Years. That’s a Good Thing

In Avril Lavigne’s new music video, “Bite Me,” the Canadian punk-pop singer struts down an alleyway with Travis Barker while wearing a graffiti’d moto jacket, a plaid miniskirt, and patent, over-the-knee boots. The outfit could have easily been from the 2000s, when she ruled the charts with songs like “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” and “Nobody’s Home.” The new song is not a comeback, per se; Lavigne released an album, Head Above Water, in 2019 (her first since 2013’s Avril Lavigne). But now she’s back on the scene with the fiery new video, and she’s looking like she never left. Almost two decades after cementing her signature look, the star hasn’t given up on her plaids, studs, and skulls. Her hair is even dip-dyed pink, just as it was when she sang, “Hell yeah, I’m the motherfuckin’ princess!”
