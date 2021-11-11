Unique liquid nitrogen process at the heart of OMGelato in Plano

Hugo’s Lost Colony opened Nov. 15 at 2420 Justin Road, Highland Village. Hugo’s invites guests to explore it’s three dining rooms, indoor and outdoor bars and patio spaces—all designed to capture the vibe of the jungle-like atmosphere of Tulum, Mexico, said founder and namesake Hugo Miranda. The menu is designed to showcase a mix of Tex-Mex cuisine with a more traditional Mexican flare, with dishes like portobello mushroom fajitas, chipotle shrimp enchiladas, pork belly charro bean soup and churros with a dulce de leche sauce. The restaurant is open for brunch from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and for lunch and dinner daily. For more info on the restaurant and hours of operation go to www.hugoslostcolony.com or call 469-293-0015.
