Jake Gyllenhaal set for Road House remake

As far as Swifties are concerned, Jake Gyllenhaal is public enemy number one right now, and he seems well aware of that fact. Since Taylor Swift released the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on Nov. 12 (followed by All Too Well: The Short Film later that day), fans haven’t stopped buzzing about the singer’s short-lived romance with the actor, which is widely rumored to be the inspiration for the ballad. With lyrics like, “And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes/‘I'll get older but your lovers stay my age,’” it’s no wonder that Gyllenhaal might not be feeling all too well.

