PLZF and its fusion proteins are pomalidomide-dependent CRBN neosubstrates

By Nobuyuki Shimizu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePomalidomide and lenalidomide are immunomodulatory agents that were derived from thalidomide. Cereblon (CRBN) is a common direct target of thalidomide and related compounds and works as a Cullin Ring 4 E3 ubiquitin ligase (CRL4) with DDB1, CUL4, and ROC1. The substrate specificity of CRL4CRBN is modulated by thalidomide-related compounds. While lenalidomide...

#Crbn#Substrate#Science And Technology#One L#Cereblon#Plzf Zbtb16#Plzf Rar#Mid 1990s1#Tnf
SCIENCE

