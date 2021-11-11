London-Based CBD Provider CBDOILGB Offers Customers Centric Swap Crypto Payment Options

CBDOILGB Ltd, a London-based provider of hemp CBD oil isolate, is now offering its eCommerce customers the opportunity to buy their products via Centric Swap (CNS), which recently listed on FibSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) and cross-platform swap that launched earlier this year.

Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric seemed pleased to be joining the wildly popular CBD space with the equally popular cryptosystem.

"It's our pleasure to welcome CBDOILGB and their customers to Centric," said Butcher, who added that he expects the recent integration with CoinPayments, which prompted CBDOILGB to accept Centric, "will enable businesses of different sizes, and across multiple industries to engage in the growing global Centric economy."

A representative from CBDOILGB, quoted in the press release announcing the arrangement, said its CBD products will benefit from Centric's mission to create a global and non-volatile currency.

"We believe in Centric's mission to create a truly global, borderless, and non-volatile currency. We are glad to introduce CBDOILGB customers to Centric's onboard token, Centric Swap (CNS)," noted the CBDOILGB rep.

Reliable CBD Made From Hemp Grown, Formulated and Processed In Colorado.

CBDOILGB's website ensures that its products are non-GMO, certified compliant with current Good Manufacturing Practices and tested by a reliable third party.

Located in the medical and health hub of London’s Harley Street, CBDOILGB is among the UK’s largest and most trusted CBD OIL Isolate brand and is exported all over the world.