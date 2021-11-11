CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

Northumbria University enters next phase in developing a shoebox-size comms satellite

By Cliff Saran,
Computer Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK Space Agency has awarded Northumbria University almost £650,000 to fund the development of a commercially available laser-based inter-satellite communications system. Researchers at the university are working to develop a laser-based communications system for small satellites, known as CubeSats, which they believe has the potential to transform the satellite communications...

www.computerweekly.com

Phys.org

Development of the demonstration satellite HIBARI with variable shape attitude control

A research team led by Professor Saburo Matunaga of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), developed a 50-kg-class technology demonstration microsatellite called HIBARI that denotes "skylark" in English. The purpose of this satellite is the on-orbit demonstration of Variable Shape Attitude Control (VSAC) technology where attitude and orbit are controlled using a variable structure, and the satellite adjusts the attitude via the recoil from the movement of the four movable solar cell paddles. By deploying and retracting the paddles, atmospheric drag can be adjusted and used for orbit control.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Computer Weekly

Post-Covid tech world to see 89% of UK tech operations hosted off-premise

The brave new world of hybrid working is having a profound effect on the technological infrastructure of businesses. With soaring demand for software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and cloud to support the necessary collaboration systems, plans for hybrid working and future tech investment are calling into question the need for businesses to maintain or rely on their on-premise datacentres, according to research from Zen Internet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Computer Weekly

Government publishes research on maritime technology sector

The UK government has published the research it commissioned into opportunities in the maritime technology sector, with a focus on areas such as big data analytics, smart ships and autonomous systems. The research, carried out by Maritime Research and Innovation (MarRI) UK, was funded by the Department for Transport (DfT)...
ECONOMY
#Northumbria University#Space Technology#Comms#Uk Space Agency#Sms Electronics#Cubesat
ElectronicsWeekly.com

UKSA backs Northumbria University for FSO CubeSats

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has awarded £650,000 to Northumbria University to continue its work to develop what it describes as the first commercially available laser-based inter-satellite communications system. Their CubeSats use lasers, instead of radio frequency, for data transmissions with more capacity and security. And the aim is to...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

LOTI to develop data ethics governance approach for London

The London Office for Technology and Innovation (LOTI) has started work with local authorities across the capital to ensure ethics are built into data projects. Under the initiative, LOTI is looking at the right tools, processes, engagement approaches and governance structures boroughs need to have in place to ensure data projects are conducted in an ethical manner.
POLITICS
Computer Weekly

Royal Navy gets £100m electronic warfare boost

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a £100m contract through Defence Equipment and Support (DES) to deliver electronic warfare to the Royal Navy. Under the Babcock-led partnership with Elbit Systems UK and QinetiQ, the electronic warfare (EW) systems will aim to improve the simultaneous detection and identification of radar signals over a greater frequency range than current capabilities.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Openreach in consultation over next stage in transition to fibre

UK broadband provider Openreach has unveiled the latest part of its plans to stop selling legacy analogue copper-based services and instead focus on providing full-fibre connections to deliver digital services, announcing a consultation to help further develop and test approaches for mass-migrating end-users to new digital services using five pilot exchanges.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
The Independent

Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows

Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Computer Weekly

WM5G, Intercity Technology unveil 5G support session for West Midlands manufacturers

Just over two years after launching an accelerator to focus on the potential business applications of 5G across its catchment area, West Midlands 5G has announced a series of free sessions to help manufacturers understand how advanced connectivity tools can boost their customer offerings and drive greater productivity in their business.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

UK’s first datacentre-focused University Technical College course makes its debut

The UK’s first datacentre-focused university technical college (UTC) course has gone live to pave the way for 14-to-19 year-olds to start pursuing a career in the digital infrastructure sector. The course will be run through West London-based education provider UTC Heathrow, which is a government-funded school that provides technical and...
COLLEGES
Computer Weekly

Security startups line up on Cyber Runway

Cyber startup specialist Plexal has announced that a total of 108 UK security startups are to join its Cyber Runway accelerator programme, designed to address some of the most pressing security challenges facing the UK – such as ransomware and fraud – with cutting-edge emerging technology. East London-based Plexal said...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

'Landmark' study probes crucial phase of embryo development

An unprecedented glimpse of the human embryo at an early stage of development has provided critical clues on how undifferentiated cells become the specialized ones of which we are made, researchers reported on Wednesday. As an embryo begins to form, it is composed of stem cells with the potential to...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Computer Weekly

Cambridge Quantum tackles rail optimisation for German operator

DB Netz, a subsidiary of German railway company Deutsche Bahn, is working in partnership with Cambridge Quantum to explore how quantum computers can improve the rescheduling of rail traffic. The project is exploring how new algorithms running on smaller-scale quantum computers can be used to optimise rail planning. DB Netz...
Computer Weekly

How we use core technologies to give our SMEs superpowers

This is a guest blogpost by Chris Richards, Regional President UK&I, Unit4. It was pleasing to see the Chancellor reference the importance of encouraging SMEs to embrace key back office technologies such as ERP and CRM, as it is rare such a senior minister would reference what are (let’s face it) far less “trendy” technologies compared to artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things or Quantum Computing. However, I would argue (and not just because I work in the sector), that helping our SMEs to adopt such core technologies is going to be vitally important if we are to fulfil the vision of ‘Global Britain’ and lofty aims such as making the UK a “Science Super Power.”
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Orange Business Services powers Safran with smart-tracking IoT

Safran Aircraft Engines is deploying smart tracking internet-of-things (IoT) technology from Orange Business Services to accelerate the digital transformation of its industrial processes and optimise the tracking and management of its tools in large-scale production areas. Safran, said to be the world’s oldest aircraft engine manufacturer, is based just to...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Social value not yet fully embedded in procurement practices

Technology companies are coming under increased scrutiny for the impact they have on the world, with government policy-makers, lobbyists and IT buyers globally pushing them to be more sustainable, develop technology ethically and to create better workplace practices. In line with this trend, the UK government has pushed through changes...
BUSINESS

