Leading cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has announced the listing of PolyDoge on its platform. The digital asset had participated in a voting round that featured five altcoins. Conditions for winning this voting was reaching 5,000 votes which would qualify the two winning projects for unconditional listings. PolyDoge emerged as one of the winners and has been officially listed on OKEx exchange as of Monday, November 8 at 10:00 AM UTC.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO