The price of a single family home stabilized in September in Bend and Redmond, according to the Beacon Report on home sales data. For the past six months, the median sales price of a single family home in Bend was about $650,000, according the monthly report from Beacon Appraisal Group of Redmond. A year ago, during the same period, the median price for a single family home in Bend was $547,000.

REDMOND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO