Premier League

Premier League Deny Liverpool Away Kit Request

By dxtehsecks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an absurd but totally unsurprising move, the Premier League has denied a request by Liverpool FC to don their away kits against Leeds United on 26 December at Anfield. The gesture is for the #NoHomeKit initiative,...

