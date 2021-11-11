CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Smith handed big England chance after Raducanu comparisons

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9QWp_0ctS41zb00
1 of 4

English rugby has a potential superstar in its midst in Marcus Smith, and Eddie Jones knows that all too well.

It’s why Jones — in comments that have been pounced on by some as crass and irresponsible — has chosen to warn the 22-year-old flyhalf of the distractions of potentially being the next big thing in his sport, using surprise U.S. Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu as a reference.

“There’s a reason why the girl who won the U.S. Open hasn’t done so well afterwards,” the England coach said, somewhat harshly given Raducanu’s decision to scale back her playing time since her title triumph at Flushing Meadows in September. “What have you seen her on? The front page of Vogue, the front page of Harper’s Bazaar, whatever it is, wearing Christian Dior clothes.

“He is grounded,” Jones added on Smith, “but they all start off grounded.”

Well, it could be takeoff for Smith’s international career on Saturday, with his selection at No. 10 for the test match against Australia at Twickenham thrusting him into the limelight.

It’ll be his fourth cap for England — after games against the United States and Canada in the summer and a try-scoring appearance off the bench against Tonga last weekend — while there was also a surprise, mid-tour call-up by the British and Irish Lions as injury cover in South Africa in July.

But this weekend feels like the true start to his international career.

“He is progressing in a nice way, but this is his biggest test,” Jones said. “He hasn’t played a tier one country yet.”

The way he plays, the sharp and quick-witted Smith is likely to embrace that pressure and expectation, just like he did when piloting Harlequins to its first English league title in nine years last season. He made his debut for Quins at age 18, also at Twickenham, so he’s no stranger to English rugby’s national stadium.

Australia poses a big challenge, though, especially with the Wallabies seeking a reaction as they come off a third straight loss to Scotland, 15-13 at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Their recent record is even worse against England, failing to win any of their seven meetings since the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Their last match was at the 2019 World Cup, where England won 40-16.

Those seven meetings were typically preceded by verbal clashes between Jones and then-Australia coach Michael Cheika, who were former teammates at Sydney club Randwick. Cheika is no longer around but Jones is, and he was complimentary about Australia’s below-par performance at Murrayfield.

It’s all just mind games, though, to Australia scrumhalf Nic White.

“I’m certainly not reading too much into what he says,” White said. “He’s the king in rugby circles with the media and that sort of stuff.”

Australia’s first outing on its European tour certainly took its toll, with Rennie losing to injury winger Jordan Petaia (hamstring) and, more significantly, props Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou to blows to the head.

They will miss the England game while serving return-to-play protocols, leaving Australia without a specialist tighthead.

James Slipper will start in that position at international level for the first time since 2012, having briefly filled in there against Scotland.

That should boost England’s chances of gaining a foothold at scrum time, not for the first time in matches between these two rivals, and Jones had the luxury of selecting an unchanged pack from the one that dominated against Tonga.

Where Jones did tinker was in the back division, with Smith’s inclusion pushing captain Owen Farrell into the centers. As a result, Manu Tuilagi — a strapping center — will play on the wing for only the second time for England, after an experiment there against New Zealand in 2014

Tuilagi might be targeted with the high ball but he’ll strengthen England in other ways, most likely by punching holes in midfield when coming off the wing.

“We decided we would pick the best players and the players will mix and match on the field to their strengths,” Jones said, adding on Tuilagi: “He can handle 12, 13, 11, 14 — all those positions — with aplomb and he is in the best condition of his career.”

Jones also sought to clarify his comments about Raducanu, saying his remarks might have been taken out of context.

“There was no criticism of Emma,” the Australian said. “I have sent her a letter just to reinforce that and hopefully we’ll see her at Twickenham shortly.”

___

Lineups:

England: Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie Blamire, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Sam Simmonds, Raffi Quirke, Max Malins.

Australia: Kurtley Beale, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright, James O’Connor, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Leota, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, James Slipper, Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell. Reserves: Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Oliver Hoskins, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Noah Lolesio, Izaia Perese.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England coach Eddie Jones criticised for ‘nasty’ comments about Emma Raducanu

England head coach Eddie Jones is under fire for “nasty” comments he made about US Open champion Emma Raducanu.The boss used the tennis star as an example of how newly-found fame can distract from sporting success when saying he doesn’t want fly-half Marcus Smith to get caught up in the hype surrounding him.Raducanu defied odds and won the US Open without dropping a set in September and has since lost two and won two matches.Jones said: “The big thing for young players is distractions. Distractions can be the exposure they get in the media, the praise and criticism they get,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Alaalatoa
Person
Rory Arnold
Person
Tolu Latu
ESPN

Don't lose focus like Emma Raducanu, England's Eddie Jones warns Smith

England coach Eddie Jones has told young fly-half Marcus Smith to be wary of the "flood of distractions" that could come his way as the "next big thing" and referred to the attention U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received since winning her first Grand Slam. Jones said Raducanu "hasn't...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Eddie Jones slammed for 'nonsense' and 'nasty' comments about Emma Raducanu as fans leap to the US Open champion's defence after the England coach said the teen has been 'on the front page of Vogue and wearing Christian Dior' - but not winning games

Fans leapt to the defence of British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu following 'nasty' and 'ridiculous' comments from England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones. Jones, 61, warned rising star fly-half Marcus Smith about his increased publicity and used US Open champion Raducanu as an example in an athlete getting distracted by their rising profile.
TENNIS
Telegraph

Emma Raducanu invited to join elite All England Club

Emma Raducanu has been invited to become a member at the All England Club, joining Andy Murray, Roger Federer and dozens of other Wimbledon champions on this illustrious list. Everyone who wins a Wimbledon singles title receives an automatic invitation, but AELTC rules state that the same privilege can also be extended to other “eminent” players. The total number of members may not exceed 500.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Criticism rains on Eddie Jones after the attack on Emma Raducanu

One of the biggest surprises of this tennis 2021 is undoubtedly the success of the 18-year-old British tennis player Emma Raducanu at the US Open 2021. The young player won the tournament starting from the qualifications and practically without ever having participated in WTA tournaments. Immediately, after this success, obviously...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#Rugby Australia#World Rugby#England#New Zealand Rugby#English#Vogue#Harper S Bazaar#British#Irish Lions#Quins#Wallabies
Tennis World Usa

England rugby head coach defends his comments on Emma Raducanu

England rugby thead coach Eddie Jones insists he wasn't criticizing Emma Raducanu while,making the comments on the 18-year-old this week. Earlier this week, Jones cited "off-court distractions" as the reason for Raducanu's struggles since her US Open victory. After winning the US Open, Raducanu lost her openers at the Indian...
RUGBY
BBC

England v Australia: The making of England fly-half Marcus Smith

Venue: Twickenham, London Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. His supporters say Marcus Smith plays unlike any other fly-half England have produced in a generation. Maybe it is because his backstory is also unlike any other. It includes...
RUGBY
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu focuses on regaining victory form after defeats

"I was honestly quite happy with the level I put out and tried to fight back," U.S. Open champ Emma Raducanu had said after her loss in the first round of the Austria Ladies Linz tournament to Wang Xinya. This event finished off the 2021 season for Raducanu, the 18-year-old Brit but it unexpectedly ended on a sour note.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Jones won’t let new-look England be shackled by ‘archaic’ shirt numbers

Eddie Jones insists he will continue to challenge convention after releasing his England players from the obligations of their “archaic” jersey numbers.Australia were dispatched 32-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to maintain the winning start to Jones’ ‘New England’ project, although it took until the 74th minute to extinguish the resistance of a dogged Wallabies side.A feature of the Cook Cup clash was players operating out of position with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Freddie Steward frequently relocating to different parts of the back line.Tuilagi popped up at outside centre rather than wing, Slade patrolled the backfield despite starting at 13...
RUGBY
The Independent

Gareth Southgate ‘respects’ decision to hand England one-match stadium ban

Gareth Southgate is “totally respectful” of Uefa’s decision to hit England with a one-match stadium closure for the Euro 2020 final disorder at Wembley.July’s clash between England and Italy was marred by chaotic and ugly scenes before, during and after the showpiece, with a number of ticketless supporters forcing their way in.Last month it was announced that the Three Lions would have to play their next home Uefa competition match behind closed doors as punishment for the disorder in July.A further one-game ban is suspended for a period of two years, while the Football Association has been fined 100,000 euros...
UEFA
Tribal Football

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale plays down England chances

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has played down his England chances. Ramsdale is yet to be play under manager Gareth Southgate but was part of the squad that reached the final of Euro 2020. Ramsdale, however, insists he's just focusing on playing for his club. He told talkSPORT: "I think I've...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Emile Smith Rowe trains with the England squad at St George's Park after his late call-up, with boss Gareth Southgate spotted in conversation with underperforming captain Harry Kane ahead of World cup qualifiers

Harry Kane, Emile Smith Rowe, Gareth Southgate, St George's Park National Football Centre, England, Trent Alexander Arnold, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, captain, James Ward-Prowse. Emile Smith Rowe trained with his England team-mates following his first senior call-up as Gareth Southgate's men started their preparation for their two World Cup qualifiers.
SPORTS
vavel.com

Emile Smith Rowe joins up with the England squad

Emile Smith Rowe originally was supposed to join up with Lee Carsley’s England U21 squad but with Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford not reporting for international duty, the youngster now gets his first taste of senior international football. In hot form for club and country. Arsenal’s number 10 has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Smith Rowe receives first England call-up

Congratulation to Emile Smith Rowe, who has been called up to the England squad for the first time!. The attacking midfielder has been in superb form for us, and now has five goals and two assists in his past eight games in all competitions. Smith Rowe has starred for England...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

652K+
Followers
347K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy