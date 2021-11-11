CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DSG’s Campus Life Committee hopes to improve student experience through mentorship, improving outdoor spaces

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if you could see the syllabus for a class before registering for it? One committee on campus is trying to make that happen. Duke Student Government's Campus Life Committee is implementing new projects and improving old ones, including revamped outdoor seating, an institutionalized Blue Devil Buddies program and a class...

