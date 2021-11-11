CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” Monumental Return to Bridgestone Arena Delivers Surprise Wins, Historic Moments and Show-Stopping Performances

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs Receives the Top Honor of CMA Entertainer of the Year. NASHVILLE—“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” made a triumphant return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, delivering an emotional broadcast celebrating the very best in Country Music. Shining a light on a community like no other, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ was filled...

www.thecountrynote.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to censure Gosar and boot him from committees

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
NBC News

Moderna asks FDA to authorize its Covid booster for all adults

The drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to expand emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older. Moderna's booster shot is currently authorized for people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities, as well as adults with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Ross Copperman
Person
Jimmie Davis
Person
Aretha Franklin
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy