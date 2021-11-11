CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Diabetes NHS Long Term Plan Commitments 'Met and Exceeded'

By Becky McCall
Medscape News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutcomes in diabetes are something to be proud of, said England’s National Specialty Advisor for Diabetes, addressing the opening session of the Diabetes Professional Conference 2021. He added that the last decade had seen rates of amputations, cardiovascular disease, and hospital admissions all drop significantly, and much of this...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

NHS Commits to Net Zero Future

All four UK health services have committed to net zero carbon emissions and building climate resilience through the COP26 Health Programme. The Department of Health and Social Care says globally, health systems account for around 4.6% of the world’s total of greenhouse gases. If health were a country it would be the fifth largest emitter.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Health experts warn NHS ‘on its knees’ as data shows long waits

All ambulance trusts in England are currently on a high level of alert and are under significant strain. The NHS is “on its knees”, leading health experts have warned, as a raft of data for England shows the service buckling under pressure. The King’s Fund health think tank said “chronic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: No compulsory jabs plans for NHS staff

There is "no need" for compulsory Covid jabs for health or social care staff in Wales, Welsh ministers have said. The UK government has confirmed it will require frontline health staff in England to be fully vaccinated. Care home workers in England have until Thursday to get double jabbed. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Intermittent fasting can prevent long-term problems for women with gestational diabetes

ADELAIDE, Australia — Pregnancy brings about all sorts of body changes for women. One of those can be gestational diabetes. For some mothers-to-be, placental hormones that elevate blood sugar levels, causing a form of the condition which can eventually develop into type 2 diabetes. However, a new study reveals that pregnant women can prevent gestational diabetes from becoming a chronic condition through intermittent fasting.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Diabetes Management#Nhs#Type 2 Diabetes#Qcovid Risk Prediction
Medscape News

Ethnic Differences in Brain Tumour Survival Raise Questions

White British individuals with malignant brain tumours are more likely to die within a year than those from several other ethnic groups, according to a large-scale analysis that is the first of its kind for England. Researchers looked at data on over 24,000 patients diagnosed between 2012 and 2017, finding...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Diabetes Distress Is About the Person Not Just the Numbers

‘Look at the person not the numbers’ when caring for people with diabetes say experts who highlight how managing diabetes-related mental health issues should put the person’s agenda before that of the healthcare professional. Dr Anne Kilvert, consultant physician, Northamptonshire Community Diabetes Team, presented a workshop at the 2021 Diabetes...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

NHS Organisations Urged to Review Security Arrangements After Liverpool Blast

NHS organisations have been asked to review their security arrangements after the UK threat level was raised. A letter has been sent to organisations, including hospital trusts and GPs, asking them to make sure all staff are aware of their incident response plans, and urging steps to be taken to "mitigate identified risks".
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healthing.ca

Two new symptoms of pancreatic cancer could lead to earlier diagnosis

Thirst and dark urine were added to the list of 21 pancreatic cancer symptoms which include abdominal pain, flatulence, heartburn, fever, tiredness, appetite loss, itching and back pain. Researchers have discovered a pair of previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer — feeling thirsty and having dark urine — as part...
WEIGHT LOSS
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In Extremely Rare Case, a Woman With HIV Has 'Cleared' The Virus Without Treatment

An anonymous woman from Argentina has become only the second person known to ever show no detectable traces of an HIV infection without receiving a stem cell transplantation treatment to cure it. The so-called 'Esperanza patient', named after her hometown in Argentina, was first diagnosed with HIV-1 in 2013 – but after eight years of follow-up checks and a total of 10 commercial viral load tests, there appears to be no sign of active viral infection in her body, nor any evidence of HIV-1-associated disease. While the woman's case recalls some other famous patients who made headlines for seemingly beating the infection –...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy