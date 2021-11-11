CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Interferon-driven brain phenotype in a mouse model of RNaseT2 deficient leukoencephalopathy

By Matthias Kettwig
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfantile-onset RNaseT2 deficient leukoencephalopathy is characterised by cystic brain lesions, multifocal white matter alterations, cerebral atrophy, and severe psychomotor impairment. The phenotype is similar to congenital cytomegalovirus brain infection and overlaps with type I interferonopathies, suggesting a role for innate immunity in its pathophysiology. To date, pathophysiological studies have been hindered...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of microglial phenotypes by dexmedetomidine through TREM2 reduces neuroinflammation in heatstroke

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92906-5, published online 25 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in FigureÂ 1, where the representative higher magnification pathological image of brain sections in the "Control" group in panel B was mistakenly taken from the same original image file in the "Heat"‰+"‰DEX" group.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Mini-brain model of frontotemporal dementia demonstrates the stages of dysfunction that lead to cell death

Using a new mini-brain model, a large team of researchers were able to demonstrate the damaging changes that occur in brain cells of people with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Published in Cell on Aug. 19, the findings show a clear sequence of damaging events that eventually lead to cell death and provide potential pathways to develop and test treatments for this disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Longitudinal single-cell analysis of a myeloma mouse model identifies subclonal molecular programs associated with progression

Molecular programs that underlie precursor progression in multiple myeloma are incompletely understood. Here, we report a disease spectrum-spanning, single-cell analysis of the VÎº*MYC myeloma mouse model. Using samples obtained from mice with serologically undetectable disease, we identify malignant cells as early as 30 weeks of age and show that these tumours contain subclonal copy number variations that persist throughout progression. We detect intratumoural heterogeneity driven by transcriptional variability during active disease and show that subclonal expression programs are enriched at different times throughout early disease. We then show how one subclonal program related to GCN2 stress response is progressively activated during progression in myeloma patients. Finally, we use chemical and genetic perturbation of GCN2 in vitro to support this pathway as a therapeutic target in myeloma. These findings therefore present a model of precursor progression in VÎº*MYC mice, nominate an adaptive mechanism important for myeloma survival, and highlight the need for single-cell analyses to understand the biological underpinnings of disease progression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

miR-497-5p/SALL4 axis promotes stemness phenotype of choriocarcinoma and forms a feedback loop with DNMT-mediated epigenetic regulation

Choriocarcinoma stem-like cells (CSLCs) might be at the origin of choriocarcinoma development associated with drug resistance or relapse. Spalt-like transcription factor 4 (SALL4), which is considered to be a stemness-related gene, can be regulated by miRNAs. In this study, SALL4 result is associated with progression-free survival of choriocarcinoma patients and CSLC's stemness characteristics. In addition, it could be downregulated by miR-497-5p by direct binding. miR-497-5p silencing by hypermethylation promoted malignant CSLC phenotype in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, increased DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs) by SALL4 upregulation inhibited miR-497-5p expression via hypermethylation promotion. SALL4 appeared to be a key factor in promoting stemness phenotype of choriocarcinoma. Silencing miR-497-5p and SALL4 promotes choriocarcinoma progression and forms a feedback loop with DNMT-mediated epigenetic regulation, playing a crucial role in stemness maintenance in choriocarcinoma.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Zika virus-specific therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

A gene-silencing therapy protected against Zika virus transmission from pregnant mice to the mouse fetuses, finds a study published November 10th in the journal Molecular Therapy. The treatment, which harnesses nanoparticles called small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) for drug delivery, crossed the placenta and blood-brain barrier to greatly reduce fetal neurological damage, including virus-induced brain shrinkage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Analyses of oligodontia phenotypes and genetic etiologies

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2021) Cite this article. Following publication of this article,1 it is noticed Table 2 in this article needs revision. The original article has been updated. Zhou, M., Zhang, H. & Camhi, H. et al. Analyses of oligodontia phenotypes and genetic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rare phenotype: Hand preaxial polydactyly associated with LRP6-related tooth agenesis in humans

Low-density lipoprotein receptor-related protein 6 (LRP6) is a pathogenic gene of selective tooth agenesis-7 (OMIM#616724). Although the malformation of the digits and fore- and hindlimbs has been reported in Lrp6-deficient mice, it has been rarely discovered in humans with LRP6 mutations. Here, we demonstrate an unreported autosomal dominant LRP6 heterozygous mutation (c.2840"‰T"‰>"‰C;p.Met947Thr) in a tooth agenesis family with hand polydactyly, and another unreported autosomal dominant LRP6 heterozygous mutation (c.1154"‰G"‰>"‰C;p.Arg385Pro) in a non-syndromic tooth agenesis family. Bioinformatic prediction demonstrated the deleterious effects of the mutations, and LRP6 structure changes suggested the corresponding functional impairments. Analysis on the pattern of LRP6-related tooth agenesis demonstrated the maxillary lateral incisor was the most affected. Our study report that LRP6 mutation might be associated with hand preaxial polydactyly in humans, which broaden the phenotypic spectrum of LRP6-related disorders, and provide valuable information on the characteristics of LRP6-related tooth agenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identifying phenotype-associated subpopulations by integrating bulk and single-cell sequencing data

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) distinguishes cell types, states and lineages within the context of heterogeneous tissues. However, current single-cell data cannot directly link cell clusters with specific phenotypes. Here we present Scissor, a method that identifies cell subpopulations from single-cell data that are associated with a given phenotype. Scissor integrates phenotype-associated bulk expression data and single-cell data by first quantifying the similarity between each single cell and each bulk sample. It then optimizes a regression model on the correlation matrix with the sample phenotype to identify relevant subpopulations. Applied to a lung cancer scRNA-seq dataset, Scissor identified subsets of cells associated with worse survival and with TP53 mutations. In melanoma, Scissor discerned a T cell subpopulation with low PDCD1/CTLA4 and high TCF7 expression associated with an immunotherapy response. Beyond cancer, Scissor was effective in interpreting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Alzheimer's disease datasets. Scissor identifies biologically and clinically relevant cell subpopulations from single-cell assays by leveraging phenotype and bulk-omics datasets.
CANCER
Nature.com

A dry immersion model of microgravity modulates platelet phenotype, miRNA signature, and circulating plasma protein biomarker profile

Ground based research modalities of microgravity have been proposed as innovative methods to investigate the aetiology of chronic age-related conditions such as cardiovascular disease. Dry Immersion (DI), has been effectively used to interrogate the sequelae of physical inactivity (PI) and microgravity on multiple physiological systems. Herein we look at the causa et effectus of 3-day DI on platelet phenotype, and correlate with both miRomic and circulating biomarker expression. The miRomic profile of platelets is reflective of phenotype, which itself is sensitive and malleable to the exposome, undergoing responsive transitions in order to fulfil platelets role in thrombosis and haemostasis. Heterogeneous platelet subpopulations circulate at any given time, with varying degrees of sensitivity to activation. Employing a DI model, we investigate the effect of acute PI on platelet function in 12 healthy males. 3-day DI resulted in a significant increase in platelet count, plateletcrit, platelet adhesion, aggregation, and a modest elevation of platelet reactivity index (PRI). We identified 15 protein biomarkers and 22 miRNA whose expression levels were altered after DI. A 3-day DI model of microgravity/physical inactivity induced a prothrombotic platelet phenotype with an unique platelet miRNA signature, increased platelet count and plateletcrit. This correlated with a unique circulating protein biomarker signature. Taken together, these findings highlight platelets as sensitive adaptive sentinels and functional biomarkers of epigenetic drift within the cardiovascular compartment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Corneal ectasia in mothers of Down syndrome children

In this study, corneal findings regarding keratoconus (KC) and early KC among mothers with Down syndrome children (MDS) and a group of age-at-delivery-matched mothers with normal children (MNC) were compared. KC was diagnosed based on the presence of a clinical sign and at least one abnormal tomographic or biomechanical criterion. Early KC was defined as having no clinical sign in the presence of at least one abnormal tomographic or biomechanical criterion. The normal subgroups in each group were compared in terms tomographic and biomechanical parameters. In MDS and MNC, the prevalence rates were 6.5% and 1.6% for KC (P"‰="‰0.047), and 30.9% and 14.3% for early KC (P"‰="‰0.014), respectively. Comparison between the two normal subgroups showed significant differences in mean index of height asymmetry, irregularity index, anterior asphericity, pentacam random forest index, corneal stiffness parameters at first applanation, deformation amplitude ratios, integrated radius-1Â mm, highest concavity deflection amplitude, biomechanical corrected IOP, peak distance, and radius (all P"‰<"‰0.05). This study showed that MDS are more likely to have KC and also to have thinner, steeper and softer corneas compared to MNC. This results support the need for further work for determining the risk of delivering a child with DS.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Drug-drug interactions in atrial fibrillation patients receiving direct oral anticoagulants

Polypharmacy is common in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), making these patients vulnerable to the occurrence of potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs). We assessed the risk of ischemic stroke and major bleeding in the context of concomitant treatment with potential DDIs in patients with AF prescribed direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs). Using the common data model (CDM) based on an electronic health record (EHR) database, we included new users of DOACs from among patients treated for AF between January 2014 and December 2017 (n"‰="‰1938). The median age was 72Â years, and 61.8% of the patients were males, with 28.2% of the patients having a CHA2DS2-VASc score in category 0"“1, 49.4% in category 2"“3, and 22.4% in category"‰â‰¥"‰4. The CHA2DS2-VASc score was significantly associated with ischemic stroke occurrence and hospitalization for major bleeding. Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that increased risk of ischemic stroke and hospitalization for major bleeding was associated with the number of DDIs regardless of comorbidities:"‰â‰¥"‰2 DDIs was associated with ischemic stroke (OR"‰="‰18.68; 95% CI, 6.22"“55.27, P"‰<"‰0.001) and hospitalization for major bleeding (OR"‰="‰5.01; 95% CI, 1.11"“16.62, P"‰<"‰0.001). DDIs can cause reduced antithrombotic efficacy or increased risk of bleeding in AF patients prescribed DOACs.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Phenotyping clonal populations of glioma stem cell reveals a high degree of plasticity in response to changes of microenvironment

The phenotype of glioma-initiating cells (GIC) is modulated by cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors. Phenotypic heterogeneity and plasticity of GIC is an important limitation to therapeutic approaches targeting cancer stem cells. Plasticity also presents a challenge to the identification, isolation, and propagation of purified cancer stem cells. Here we use a barcode labelling approach of GIC to generate clonal populations over a number of passages, in combination with phenotyping using the established stem cell markers CD133, CD15, CD44, and A2B5. Using two cell lines derived from isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-wildtype glioblastoma, we identify a remarkable heterogeneity of the phenotypes between the cell lines. During passaging, clonal expansion manifests as the emergence of a limited number of barcoded clones and a decrease in the overall number of clones. Dual-labelled GIC are capable of forming traceable clonal populations which emerge after as few as two passages from mixed cultures and through analyses of similarity of relative proportions of 16 surface markers we were able to pinpoint the fate of such populations. By generating tumour organoids we observed a remarkable persistence of dominant clones but also a significant plasticity of stemness marker expression. Our study presents an experimental approach to simultaneously barcode and phenotype glioma-initiating cells to assess their functional properties, for example to screen newly established GIC for tumour-specific therapeutic vulnerabilities.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Integrative transcription start site analysis and physiological phenotyping reveal torpor-specific expression program in mouse skeletal muscle

Mice enter an active hypometabolic state, called daily torpor when they experience a lowered caloric intake under cold ambient temperature. During torpor, the oxygen consumption rate in some animals drops to less than 30% of the normal rate without harming the body. This safe but severe reduction in metabolism is attractive for various clinical applications; however, the mechanism and molecules involved are unclear. Therefore, here we systematically analyzed the gene expression landscape on the level of the RNA transcription start sites in mouse skeletal muscles under various metabolic states to identify torpor-specific transcribed regulatory patterns. We analyzed the soleus muscles from 38 mice in torpid and non-torpid conditions and identified 287 torpor-specific promoters out of 12,862 detected promoters. Furthermore, we found that the transcription factor ATF3 is highly expressed during torpor deprivation and its binding motif is enriched in torpor-specific promoters. Atf3 was also highly expressed in the heart and brown adipose tissue during torpor and systemically knocking out Atf3 affected the torpor phenotype. Our results demonstrate that mouse torpor combined with powerful genetic tools is useful for studying active hypometabolism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Identifying subtypes of depression in clinician-annotated text: a retrospective cohort study

Current criteria for depression are imprecise and do not accurately characterize its distinct clinical presentations. As a result, its diagnosis lacks clinical utility in both treatment and research settings. Data-driven efforts to refine criteria have typically focused on a limited set of symptoms that do not reflect the disorder's heterogeneity. By contrast, clinicians often write about patients in depth, creating descriptions that may better characterize depression. However, clinical text is not commonly used to this end. Here we show that clinically relevant depressive subtypes can be derived from unstructured electronic health records. Five subtypes were identified amongst 18,314 patients with depression treated at a large mental healthcare provider by using unsupervised machine learning: severe-typical, psychotic, mild-typical, agitated, and anergic-apathetic. Subtypes were used to place patients in groups for validation; groups were found to be associated with future outcomes and characteristics that were consistent with the subtypes. These associations suggest that these categorizations are actionable due to their validity with respect to disease prognosis. Moreover, they were derived with automated techniques that might theoretically be widely implemented, allowing for future analyses in more varied populations and settings. Additional research, especially with respect to treatment response, may prove useful in further evaluation.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deletion of p38Î³ attenuates ethanol consumption- and acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice through promoting Dlg1

Acetaminophen (APAP) is one of the major causes of drug-induced acute liver injury, and ethanol may aggravate APAP-induced liver injury. The problem of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury becomes increasingly prominent, but the mechanism of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury remains ambiguous. p38Î³ is one of the four isoforms of P38 mitogen activated protein kinases, that contributes to inflammation in different diseases. In this study we investigated the role of p38Î³ in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury. Liver injury was induced in male C57BL/6"‰J mice by giving liquid diet containing 5% ethanol (v/v) for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol (25% (v/v), 6"‰g/kg) once or injecting APAP (200"‰mg/kg, ip), or combined the both treatments. We showed that ethanol significantly aggravated APAP-induced liver injury in C57BL/6"‰J mice. Moreover, the expression level of p38Î³ was up-regulated in the liver of ethanol-, APAP- and ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Knockdown of p38Î³ markedly attenuated liver injury, inflammation, and steatosis in ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Liver sections of p38Î³-knockdown mice displayed lower levels of Oil Red O stained dots and small leaky shapes. AML-12 cells were exposed to APAP (5"‰mM), ethanol (100"‰mM) or combined treatments. We showed that P38Î³ was markedly increased in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells, whereas knockdown of p38Î³ significantly inhibited inflammation, lipid accumulation and oxidative stress in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. Furthermore, we revealed that p38Î³ could combine with Dlg1, a member of membrane-associated guanylate kinase family. Deletion of p38Î³ up-regulated the expression level of Dlg1 in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. In summary, our results suggest that p38Î³ functions as an important regulator in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury through modulation of Dlg1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The influence of M-CSF on fracture healing in a mouse model

Macrophage colony-stimulating factor 1 (M-CSF) is known to play a critical role during fracture repair e.g. by recruiting stem cells to the fracture site and impacting hard callus formation by stimulating osteoclastogenesis. The aim of this experiment was to study the impact of systemic M-CSF application and its effect on bony healing in a mouse model of femoral osteotomy. Doing so, we studied 61 wild type (wt) mice (18-week-old female C57BL/6) which were divided into three groups: (1) femoral osteotomy, (2) femoral osteotomy"‰+"‰stabilization with external fixator and (3) femoral osteotomy"‰+"‰stabilization with external fixator"‰+"‰systemic M-CSF application. Further, 12 op/op mice underwent femoral osteotomy and served as proof of concept. After being sacrificed at 28Â days bony bridging was evaluated ex vivo with ÂµCT, histological and biomechanical testing. Systemic M-CSF application impacted osteoclasts numbers, which were almost as low as found in op/op mice. Regarding callus size, the application of M-CSF in wt mice resulted in significantly larger calluses compared to wt mice without systemic M-CSF treatment. We further observed an anabolic effect of M-CSF application resulting in increased trabecular thickness compared to wt animals without additional M-CSF application. Systemic M-CSF application did not alter biomechanical properties in WT mice. The impact of M-CSF application in a mouse model of femoral osteotomy was oppositional to what we were expecting. While M-CSF application had a distinct anabolic effect on callus size as well as trabecular thickness, this on bottom line did not improve biomechanical properties. We hypothesize that in addition to the well-recognized negative effects of M-CSF on osteoclast numbers this seems to further downstream cause a lack of feedback on osteoblasts. Ultimately, continuous M-CSF application in the absence of co-stimulatory signals (e.g. RANKL) might overstimulate the hematopoietic linage in favor of tissue macrophages instead of osteoclasts.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE

