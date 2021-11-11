CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PharmacoSTORM nanoscale pharmacology reveals cariprazine binding on Islands of Calleja granule cells

By Susanne Prokop
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunolabeling and autoradiography have traditionally been applied as the methods-of-choice to visualize and collect molecular information about physiological and pathological processes. Here, we introduce PharmacoSTORM super-resolution imaging that combines the complementary advantages of these approaches and enables cell-type- and compartment-specific nanoscale molecular measurements. We exploited rational chemical design for fluorophore-tagged high-affinity...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Single cell transcriptomics reveals the heterogeneity of the human cornea to identify novel markers of the limbus and stroma

The cornea is the clear window that lets light into the eye. It is composed of five layers: epithelium, Bowman's layer, stroma, Descemet's membrane and endothelium. The maintenance of its structure and transparency are determined by the functions of the different cell types populating each layer. Attempts to regenerate corneal tissue and understand disease conditions requires knowledge of how cell profiles vary across this heterogeneous tissue. We performed a single cell transcriptomic profiling of 19,472 cells isolated from eight healthy donor corneas. Our analysis delineates the heterogeneity of the corneal layers by identifying cell populations and revealing cell states that contribute in preserving corneal homeostasis. We identified expression of CAV1, HOMER3 and CPVL in the corneal epithelial limbal stem cell niche, CKS2, STMN1 and UBE2C were exclusively expressed in highly proliferative transit amplifying cells, CXCL14 was expressed exclusively in the suprabasal/superficial limbus, and NNMT was exclusively expressed by stromal keratocytes. Overall, this research provides a basis to improve current primary cell expansion protocols, for future profiling of corneal disease states, to help guide pluripotent stem cells into different corneal lineages, and to understand how engineered substrates affect corneal cells to improve regenerative therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of BACE1 suppresses glioblastoma growth by stimulating macrophage phagocytosis of tumor cells

Glioblastoma (GBM) contains abundant tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). The majority of TAMs are tumor-promoting macrophages (pTAMs), while tumor-suppressive macrophages (sTAMs) are the minority. Thus, reprogramming pTAMs into sTAMs represents an attractive therapeutic strategy. By screening a collection of small-molecule compounds, we find that inhibiting Î²-site amyloid precursor protein-cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) with MK-8931 potently reprograms pTAMs into sTAMs and promotes macrophage phagocytosis of glioma cells; moreover, low-dose radiation markedly enhances TAM infiltration and synergizes with MK-8931 treatment to suppress malignant growth. BACE1 is preferentially expressed by pTAMs in human GBMs and is required to maintain pTAM polarization through trans-interleukin 6 (IL-6)"“soluble IL-6 receptor (sIL-6R)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) signaling. Because MK-8931 and other BACE1 inhibitors have been developed for Alzheimer's disease and have been shown to be safe for humans in clinical trials, these inhibitors could potentially be streamlined for cancer therapy. Collectively, this study offers a promising therapeutic approach to enhance macrophage-based therapy for malignant tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA transcriptome reveals the intra-tumoral heterogeneity and regulators underlying tumor progression in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most frequent and aggressive pancreatic tumor characterized by high metastatic risk and special tumor microenvironment. To comprehensively delineate the complex intra-tumoral heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism during metastatic lesions malignant progression, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) was employed. PCA and TSNE were used for dimensionality reduction analysis and cell clustering. Find All Markers function was used to calculate differential genes in each cluster, and Do Heatmap function was used to plot the distribution of differential genes in each cluster. GSVA was employed to assign pathway activity estimates to individual cells. Lineage trajectory progression was inferred by monocle. CNV status was inferred to compare the heterogeneity among patients and subtypes by infercnv. Ligand-receptor interactions were identified by CellPhoneDB, and regulons network of cells was analyzed by SCENIC. Through RNA-sequencing of 6236 individual cells from 5 liver metastatic PDAC lesions, 10 major cell clusters are identified by using unbiased clustering analysis of expression profiling and well-known cell markers. Cells with high CNV level were considered as malignant cells and pathway analyses were carried out to highlight intratumor heterogeneity in PDAC. Pseudotime trajectory analysis revealed that components of multiple tumor-related pathways and transcription factors (TFs) were differentially expressed along PDAC progression. The complex cellular communication suggested potential immunotherapeutic targets in PDAC. Regulon network identified multiple candidates for promising cell-specific transcriptional factors. Finally, metastatic-related genes expression levels and signaling pathways were validated in bulk RNA Sequencing data. This study contributed a comprehensive single-cell transcriptome atlas and contributed into novel insight of intratumor heterogeneity and molecular mechanism in metastatic PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic ablation of Pim1 or pharmacologic inhibition with TP-3654 ameliorates myelofibrosis in murine models

Myelofibrosis (MF) is the deadliest form of myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN). The JAK inhibitor Ruxolitinib can reduce constitutional symptoms but it does not substantially improve bone marrow fibrosis. Pim1 expression is significantly elevated in MPN/MF hematopoietic progenitors. Here, we show that genetic ablation of Pim1 blocked the development of myelofibrosis induced by Jak2V617F and MPLW515L. Pharmacologic inhibition of Pim1 with a second-generation Pim kinase inhibitor TP-3654 significantly reduced leukocytosis and splenomegaly, and attenuated bone marrow fibrosis in Jak2V617F and MPLW515L mouse models of MF. Combined treatment of TP-3654 and Ruxolitinib resulted in greater reduction of spleen size, normalization of blood leukocyte counts and abrogation of bone marrow fibrosis in murine models of MF. TP-3654 treatment also preferentially inhibited Jak2V617F mutant hematopoietic progenitors in mice. Mechanistically, we show that TP-3654 treatment significantly inhibits mTORC1, MYC and TGF-Î² signaling in Jak2V617F mutant hematopoietic cells and diminishes the expression of fibrotic markers in the bone marrow. Collectively, our results suggest that Pim1 plays an important role in the pathogenesis of MF, and inhibition of Pim1 with TP-3654 might be useful for treatment of MF.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

SPINDOC binds PARP1 to facilitate PARylation

SPINDOC is tightly associated with the histone H3K4me3 effector protein SPIN1. To gain a better understanding of the biological roles of SPINDOC, we identified its interacting proteins. Unexpectedly, SPINDOC forms two mutually exclusive protein complexes, one with SPIN1 and the other with PARP1. Consistent with its ability to directly interact with PARP1, SPINDOC expression is induced by DNA damage, likely by KLF4, and recruited to DNA lesions with dynamics that follows PARP1. In SPINDOC knockout cells, the levels of PARylation are reduced, in both the absence and presence of DNA damage. The SPINDOC/PARP1 interaction promotes the clearance of PARP1 from damaged DNA, and also impacts the expression of known transcriptional targets of PARP1. To address the in vivo roles of SPINDOC in PARP1 regulation, we generate SPINDOC knockout mice, which are viable, but slightly smaller than their wildtype counterparts. The KO mice display reduced levels of PARylation and, like PARP1 KO mice, are hypersensitive to IR-induced DNA damage. The findings identify a SPIN1-independent role for SPINDOC in the regulation of PARP1-mediated PARylation and the DNA damage response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reversion analysis reveals the in vivo immunogenicity of a poorly MHC I-binding cancer neoepitope

High-affinity MHC I-peptide interactions are considered essential for immunogenicity. However, some neo-epitopes with low affinity for MHCÂ I have been reported to elicit CD8 T cell dependent tumor rejection in immunization-challenge studies. Here we show in a mouse model that a neo-epitope that poorly binds to MHC I is able to enhance the immunogenicity of a tumor in the absence of immunization. Fibrosarcoma cells with a naturally occurring mutation are edited to their wild type counterpart; the mutation is then re-introduced in order to obtain a cell line that is genetically identical to the wild type except for the neo-epitope-encoding mutation. Upon transplantation into syngeneic mice, all three cell lines form tumors that are infiltrated with activated T cells. However, lymphocytes from the two tumors that harbor the mutation show significantly stronger transcriptional signatures of cytotoxicity and TCR engagement, and induce greater breadth of TCR reactivity than those of the wild type tumors. Structural modeling of the neo-epitope peptide/MHCÂ I pairs suggests increased hydrophobicity of the neo-epitope surface, consistent with higher TCR reactivity. These results confirm the in vivo immunogenicity of low affinity or 'non-binding' epitopes that do not follow the canonical concept of MHC I-peptide recognition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Managing stress granule disassembly with ubiquitin and its cousin

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 391 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, Maxwell et al.1 revealed a critical function of ubiquitylation in stress granule (SG) disassembly upon recovery from heat stress. Organisms are continuously exposed to endogenous or environmental stress. Genotoxic stress endangers DNA integrity, whereas proteotoxic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Systems pharmacology to reveal multi-scale mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine for gastric cancer

Because of the complex etiology, the treatment of gastric cancer is a formidable challenge for contemporary medical. The current treatment method focuses on traditional surgical procedures, supplemented by other treatments. Among these other treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays an important role. Here, we used the systems pharmacology approach to reveal the potential molecular mechanism of PRGRC on gastric cancer which composes of Pinellia ternata (Thunb.) Breit., Rheum palmatum L., Gentiana scabra Bunge, Radix Aucklandiae and Citrus aurantium L. This approach combines pharmacokinetics analysis with pharmacodynamics evaluation for the active compounds screening, targets prediction and pathways assessing. Firstly, through pharmacokinetic evaluation and target prediction models, 83 potential compounds and 184 gastric cancer-related targets were screened out. Then, the results of network analysis suggested that the targets of PRGRC were mainly involved two aspects: apoptosis and inflammation. Finally, we verified the reliability of the above analysis at the cellular level by using naringenin and luteolin with good pharmacokinetic activity as representative compounds. Overall, we found that PRGRC could influence the development of gastric cancer from a multi-scale perspective. This study provided a new direction for analyzing the mechanism of TCM.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Pharmacological effects of novel microvesicles of basil, on blood glucose and the lipid profile: a preclinical study

Microencapsulation represents a process that can create targeted, controlled release kinetics of drugs, thus optimizing therapeutic efficacy. Our group has investigated the impact of this technology on Wistar rats to determine pharmacological efficacy of basil extracts. Animals were treated with water extract of Ocimum basilicum in microvesicles and with combination of basil extracts and 3Î±,7Î±-dihydroxy-12-keto-5-cholanate, also known as 12-monoketocholic acid (MKC) acid in microvesicles for 7Â days. Alloxan was used to induce hyperglycemia. Pharmacological effects on glycemia were evaluated by measuring blood glucose levels in alloxan-induced diabetic rats. Microvesicles were prepared using the BÃ¼chi-based microencapsulating system developed in our lab. The dose of basil extract that was orally administered in rats was 200Â mg/kg and the dose of MKC acid was 4Â mg/kg as per established protocols. A seven-day treatment with basil aqueous extract, as well as a combination of basil and MKC acid extract in the pharmaceutical formulation, led to a statistically significant reduction in the blood glucose concentration of animals with alloxan-induced hyperglycemia compared to pre-treatment values (p"‰<"‰0.05 and p"‰<"‰0.01), which indicates that basil has hypoglycemic and antihyperglycemic effects. Microvesicles, as a pharmaceutical-technological formulation, substantially enhance the hypolipidemic action of basil extract with MKC acid.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nanoscale neural network using non-linear spin-wave interference

We demonstrate the design of a neural network hardware, where all neuromorphic computing functions, including signal routing and nonlinear activation are performed by spin-wave propagation and interference. Weights and interconnections of the network are realized by a magnetic-field pattern that is applied on the spin-wave propagating substrate and scatters the spin waves. The interference of the scattered waves creates a mapping between the wave sources and detectors. Training the neural network is equivalent to finding the field pattern that realizes the desired input-output mapping. A custom-built micromagnetic solver, based on the Pytorch machine learning framework, is used to inverse-design the scatterer. We show that the behavior of spin waves transitions from linear to nonlinear interference at high intensities and that its computational power greatly increases in the nonlinear regime. We envision small-scale, compact and low-power neural networks that perform their entire function in the spin-wave domain.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Discovery of putative tumor suppressors from CRISPR screens reveals rewired lipid metabolism in acute myeloid leukemia cells

CRISPR knockout fitness screens in cancer cell lines reveal many genes whose loss of function causes cell death or loss of fitness or, more rarely, the opposite phenotype of faster proliferation. Here we demonstrate a systematic approach to identify these proliferation suppressors, which are highly enriched for tumor suppressor genes, and define a network of 145 such genes in 22 modules. One module contains several elements of the glycerolipid biosynthesis pathway and operates exclusively in a subset of acute myeloid leukemia cell lines. The proliferation suppressor activity of genes involved in the synthesis of saturated fatty acids, coupled with a more severe loss of fitness phenotype for genes in the desaturation pathway, suggests that these cells operate at the limit of their carrying capacity for saturated fatty acids, which we confirm biochemically. Overexpression of this module is associated with a survival advantage in juvenile leukemias, suggesting a clinically relevant subtype.
CANCER
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Whole blood transcriptomic analysis reveals PLSCR4 as a potential marker for vaso-occlusive crises in sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease, a common genetic bloodÂ disorder, results from a point mutation in the Î²-globin gene affecting the configuration of hemoglobin, predisposing to painful vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) and multi-organ dysfunctions. There is a huge variation in the phenotypic expressions of SCD and VOC owing to genetic and environmental factors. This study aimed to characterize the whole blood gene expression profile using Microarray technology in Bahraini patients with SCD determining the differentially expressed genes in steady-state (n"‰="‰10) and during VOC (n"‰="‰10) in comparison to healthy controls (n"‰="‰8). Additionally, the study intended to identify potential genetic marker associated with hemolysis. The analysis identified 2073 and 3363 genes that were dysregulated during steady-state and VOC, respectively, compared to healthy controls. Moreover, 1078 genes were differentially expressed during VOC compared to steady state. The PLSCR4 gene was almost 6-fold up-regulated in microarray, 4-fold in polymerase chain reaction, and a mean protein concentration of 0.856Â ng/ml was observed in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay during VOC compared to steady-state (0.238Â ng/ml) (p"‰<"‰0.01). Amongst these genes, PLSCR4 is involved in erythrocyte membrane deformity thus, predisposing to hemolysis, adhesion, and thrombosis. In conclusion, PLSCR4 may serve as a potential biomarker for VOC and future large-scale validation are recommended.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phenotyping clonal populations of glioma stem cell reveals a high degree of plasticity in response to changes of microenvironment

The phenotype of glioma-initiating cells (GIC) is modulated by cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors. Phenotypic heterogeneity and plasticity of GIC is an important limitation to therapeutic approaches targeting cancer stem cells. Plasticity also presents a challenge to the identification, isolation, and propagation of purified cancer stem cells. Here we use a barcode labelling approach of GIC to generate clonal populations over a number of passages, in combination with phenotyping using the established stem cell markers CD133, CD15, CD44, and A2B5. Using two cell lines derived from isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-wildtype glioblastoma, we identify a remarkable heterogeneity of the phenotypes between the cell lines. During passaging, clonal expansion manifests as the emergence of a limited number of barcoded clones and a decrease in the overall number of clones. Dual-labelled GIC are capable of forming traceable clonal populations which emerge after as few as two passages from mixed cultures and through analyses of similarity of relative proportions of 16 surface markers we were able to pinpoint the fate of such populations. By generating tumour organoids we observed a remarkable persistence of dominant clones but also a significant plasticity of stemness marker expression. Our study presents an experimental approach to simultaneously barcode and phenotype glioma-initiating cells to assess their functional properties, for example to screen newly established GIC for tumour-specific therapeutic vulnerabilities.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure, function and pharmacology of human itch GPCRs

The MRGPRX family of receptors (MRGPRX1"“4) is a family of mas-related G-protein-coupled receptors that have evolved relatively recently1. Of these, MRGPRX2 and MRGPRX4 are key physiological and pathological mediators of itch and related mast cell-mediated hypersensitivity reactions2,3,4,5. MRGPRX2 couples to both Gi and Gq in mast cells6. Here we describe agonist-stabilized structures of MRGPRX2 coupled to Gi1 and Gq in ternary complexes with the endogenous peptide cortistatin-14 and with a synthetic agonist probe, respectively, and the development of potent antagonist probes for MRGPRX2. We also describe a specific MRGPRX4 agonist and the structure of this agonist in a complex with MRGPRX4 and Gq. Together, these findings should accelerate the structure-guided discovery of therapeutic agents for pain, itch and mast cell-mediated hypersensitivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Single cell genomics reveals plastid-lacking Picozoa are close relatives of red algae

The endosymbiotic origin of plastids from cyanobacteria gave eukaryotes photosynthetic capabilities and launched the diversification of countless forms of algae. These primary plastids are found in members of the eukaryotic supergroup Archaeplastida. All known archaeplastids still retain some form of primary plastids, which are widely assumed to have a single origin. Here, we use single-cell genomics from natural samples combined with phylogenomics to infer the evolutionary origin of the phylum Picozoa, a globally distributed but seemingly rare group of marine microbial heterotrophic eukaryotes. Strikingly, the analysis of 43 single-cell genomes shows that Picozoa belong to Archaeplastida, specifically related to red algae and the phagotrophic rhodelphids. These picozoan genomes support the hypothesis that Picozoa lack a plastid, and further reveal no evidence of an early cryptic endosymbiosis with cyanobacteria. These findings change our understanding of plastid evolution as they either represent the first complete plastid loss in a free-living taxon, or indicate that red algae and rhodelphids obtained their plastids independently of other archaeplastids.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy