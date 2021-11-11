CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Changes in white matter microstructure and MRI-derived cerebral blood flow after 1-week of exercise training

By J. J. Steventon
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExercise is beneficial for brain health, inducing neuroplasticity and vascular plasticity in the hippocampus, which is possibly mediated by brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels. Here we investigated the short-term effects of exercise, to determine if a 1-week intervention is sufficient to induce brain changes. Fifteen healthy young males completed five supervised...

www.nature.com

