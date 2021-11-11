CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reduction of acetylcholine in the hippocampus of hippocampal cholinergic neurostimulating peptide precursor protein knockout mice

By Yuko Kondo-Takuma
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cholinergic efferent network from the medial septal nucleus to the hippocampus plays an important role in learning and memory processes. This cholinergic projection can generate theta oscillations in the hippocampus to encode novel information. Hippocampal cholinergic neurostimulating peptide (HCNP), which induces acetylcholine (Ach) synthesis in the medial septal nuclei of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Tenomodulin knockout mice exhibit worse late healing outcomes with augmented trauma-induced heterotopic ossification of Achilles tendon

Heterotopic ossification (HO) represents a common problem after tendon injury with no effective treatment yet being developed. Tenomodulin (Tnmd), the best-known mature marker for tendon lineage cells, has important effects in tendon tissue aging and function. We have reported that loss of Tnmd leads to inferior early tendon repair characterized by fibrovascular scaring and therefore hypothesized that its lack will persistently cause deficient repair during later stages. Tnmd knockout (Tnmdâˆ’/âˆ’) and wild-type (WT) animals were subjected to complete Achilles tendon surgical transection followed by end-to-end suture. Lineage tracing revealed a reduction in tendon-lineage cells marked by ScleraxisGFP, but an increase in alpha smooth muscle actin myofibroblasts in Tnmdâˆ’/âˆ’ tendon scars. At the proliferative stage, more pro-inflammatory M1 macrophages and larger collagen II cartilaginous template were detected in this group. At the remodeling stage, histological scoring revealed lower repair quality in the injured Tnmdâˆ’/âˆ’ tendons, which was coupled with higher HO quantified by micro-CT. Tendon biomechanical properties were compromised in both groups upon injury, however we identified an abnormal stiffening of non-injured Tnmdâˆ’/âˆ’ tendons, which possessed higher static and dynamic E-moduli. Pathologically thicker and abnormally shaped collagen fibrils were observed by TEM in Tnmdâˆ’/âˆ’ tendons and this, together with augmented HO, resulted in diminished running capacity of Tnmdâˆ’/âˆ’ mice. These novel findings demonstrate that Tnmd plays a protecting role against trauma-induced endochondral HO and can inspire the generation of novel therapeutics to accelerate repair.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A high-throughput pipeline for design and selection of peptides targeting the SARS-Cov-2 Spike protein

Rapid design, screening, and characterization of biorecognition elements (BREs) is essential for the development of diagnostic tests and antiviral therapeutics needed to combat the spread of viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). To address this need, we developed a high-throughput pipeline combining in silico design of a peptide library specific for SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and microarray screening to identify binding sequences. Our optimized microarray platform allowed the simultaneous screening of"‰~"‰2.5Â k peptides and rapid identification of binding sequences resulting in selection of four peptides with nanomolar affinity to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Finally, we demonstrated the successful integration of one of the top peptides into an electrochemical sensor with a clinically relevant limit of detection for S protein in spiked saliva. Our results demonstrate the utility of this novel pipeline for the selection of peptide BREs in response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and the broader application of such a platform in response to future viral threats.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cognitive control persistently enhances hippocampal information processing

Could learning that uses cognitive control to judiciously use relevant information while ignoring distractions generally improve brain function, beyond forming explicit memories? According to a neuroplasticity hypothesis for how some cognitive behavioural therapies are effective, cognitive control training (CCT) changes neural circuit information processing1,2,3. Here we investigated whether CCT persistently alters hippocampal neural circuit function. We show that mice learned and remembered a conditioned place avoidance during CCT that required ignoring irrelevant locations of shock. CCT facilitated learning new tasks in novel environments for several weeks, relative to unconditioned controls and control mice that avoided the same place during reduced distraction. CCT rapidly changes entorhinal cortex-to-dentate gyrus synaptic circuit function, resulting in an excitatory"“inhibitory subcircuit change that persists for months. CCT increases inhibition that attenuates the dentate response to medial entorhinal cortical input, and through disinhibition, potentiates the response to strong inputs, pointing to overall signal-to-noise enhancement. These neurobiological findings support the neuroplasticity hypothesis that, as well as storing item"“event associations, CCT persistently optimizes neural circuit information processing.
Nature.com

Mining for encrypted peptide antibiotics in the human proteome

The emergence of drug-resistant bacteria calls for the discovery of new antibiotics. Yet, for decades, traditional discovery strategies have not yielded new classes of antimicrobial. Here, by mining the human proteome via an algorithm that relies on the sequence length, net charge, average hydrophobicity and other physicochemical properties of antimicrobial peptides, we report the identification of 2,603 encrypted peptide antibiotics that are encoded in proteins with biological function unrelated to the immune system. We show that the encrypted peptides kill pathogenic bacteria by targeting their membrane, modulate gut and skin commensals, do not readily select for bacterial resistance, and possess anti-infective activity in skin abscess and thigh infection mouse models. We also show, in vitro and in the two mouse models of infection, that encrypted antibiotic peptides from the same biogeographical area display synergistic antimicrobial activity. Our algorithmic strategy allows for the rapid mining of proteomic data and opens up new routes for the discovery of candidate antibiotics.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Membrane Protein#Protein Purification#Fusion Protein#Hcnp#Microdialysis#Msn
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Fear learning induces Î±7-nicotinic acetylcholine receptor-mediated astrocytic responsiveness that is required for memory persistence

Memory persistence is a fundamental cognitive process for guiding behaviors and is considered to rely mostly on neuronal and synaptic plasticity. Whether and how astrocytes contribute to memory persistence is largely unknown. Here, by using two-photon Ca2+ imaging in head-fixed mice and fiber photometry in freely moving mice, we show that aversive sensory stimulation activates Î±7-nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChRs) in a subpopulation of astrocytes in the auditory cortex. We demonstrate that fear learning causes the de novo induction of sound-evoked Ca2+ transients in these astrocytes. The astrocytic responsiveness persisted over days along with fear memory and disappeared in animals that underwent extinction of learned freezing behavior. Conditional genetic deletion of Î±7-nAChRs in astrocytes significantly impaired fear memory persistence. We conclude that learning-acquired, Î±7-nAChR-dependent astrocytic responsiveness is an integral part of the cellular substrate underlying memory persistence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
Nature.com

A newly discovered behavior ('tail-belting') among wild rodents in sub zero conditions

Rodents are among the most successful mammals because they have the ability to adapt to a broad range of environmental conditions. Here, we present the first record of a previously unknown thermal adaptation to cold stress that repeatedly occurred in two species of non-commensal rodents (Apodemus flavicollis and Apodemus agrarius). The classic rodent literature implies that rodents prevent heat loss via a broad range of behavioral adaptations including sheltering, sitting on their tails, curling into a ball, or huddling with conspecifics. Here, we have repeatedly observed an undescribed behavior which we refer to as "tail-belting". This behavior was performed under cold stress, whereby animals lift and curl the tail medially, before resting it on the dorsal, medial rump while feeding or resting. We documented 115 instances of the tail-belting behavior; 38 in Apodemus agrarius, and 77 in Apodemus flavicollis. Thermal imaging data show the tails remained near ambient temperature even when temperatures were below 0Â Â°C. Since the tail-belting occurred only when the temperature dropped below âˆ’Â 6.9Â Â°C (for A. flavicollis) and âˆ’Â 9.5Â Â°C (for A. agrarius), we surmise that frostbite prevention may be the primary reason for this adaptation. It is likely that tail-belting has not previously been documented because free-ranging mice are rarely-recorded in the wild under extreme cold conditions. Given that these animals are so closely-related to laboratory rodents, this knowledge could potentially be relevant to researchers in various disciplines. We conclude by setting several directions for future research in this area.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Functional roles of multiple Ton complex genes in a Sphingobium degrader of lignin-derived aromatic compounds

TonB-dependent transporters (TBDTs) mediate outer membrane transport of nutrients using the energy derived from proton motive force transmitted from the TonB"“ExbB"“ExbD complex localized in the inner membrane. Recently, we discovered ddvT encoding a TBDT responsible for the uptake of a 5,5-type lignin-derived dimer in Sphingobium sp. strain SYK-6. Furthermore, overexpression of ddvT in an SYK-6-derivative strain enhanced its uptake capacity, improving the rate of platform chemical production. Thus, understanding the uptake system of lignin-derived aromatics is fundamental for microbial conversion-based lignin valorization. Here we examined whether multiple tonB-, exbB-, and exbD-like genes in SYK-6 contribute to the outer membrane transport of lignin-derived aromatics. The disruption of tonB2"“6 and exbB3 did not reduce the capacity of SYK-6 to convert or grow on lignin-derived aromatics. In contrast, the introduction of the tonB1"“exbB1"“exbD1"“exbD2 operon genes into SYK-6, which could not be disrupted, promoted the conversion of Î²-O-4-, Î²-5-, Î²-1-, Î²-Î²-, and 5,5-type dimers and monomers, such as ferulate, vanillate, syringate, and protocatechuate. These results suggest that TonB-dependent uptake involving the tonB1 operon genes is responsible for the outer membrane transport of the above aromatics. Additionally, exbB2/tolQ and exbD3/tolR were suggested to constitute the Tol-Pal system that maintains the outer membrane integrity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing osteoblast survival through pulsed electrical stimulation and implications for osseointegration

Electrical stimulation has been suggested as a means for promoting the direct structural and functional bonding of bone tissue to an artificial implant, known as osseointegration. Previous work has investigated the impact of electrical stimulation in different models, both in vitro and in vivo, using various electrode configurations for inducing an electric field with a wide range of stimulation parameters. However, there is no consensus on optimal electrode configuration nor stimulation parameters. Here, we investigated a novel approach of delivering electrical stimulation to a titanium implant using parameters clinically tested in a different application, namely peripheral nerve stimulation. We propose an in vitro model comprising of Ti6Al4V implants precultured with MC3T3-E1 preosteoblasts, stimulated for 72Â h at two different pulse amplitudes (10Â ÂµA and 20Â ÂµA) and at two different frequencies (50Â Hz and 100Â Hz). We found that asymmetric charge-balanced pulsed electrical stimulation improved cell survival and collagen production in a dose-dependent manner. Our findings suggest that pulsed electrical stimulation with characteristics similar to peripheral nerve stimulation has the potential to improve cell survival and may provide a promising approach to improve peri-implant bone healing, particularly to neuromusculoskeletal interfaces in which implanted electrodes are readily available.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers

Recent developments in performance and practicality of optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have enabled new capabilities in non-invasive brain function mapping through magnetoencephalography. In particular, the lack of cryogenic operating conditions allows for more flexible placement of sensor heads closer to the brain, leading to improved spatial resolution and source localisation capabilities. Through recording visually evoked brain fields (VEFs), we demonstrate that the closer sensor proximity can be exploited to improve temporal resolution. We use OPMs, and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for reference, to measure brain responses to flash and pattern reversal stimuli. We find highly reproducible signals with consistency across multiple participants, stimulus paradigms and sensor modalities. The temporal resolution advantage of OPMs is manifest in a twofold improvement, compared to SQUIDs. The capability for improved spatio-temporal signal tracing is illustrated by simultaneous vector recordings of VEFs in the primary and associative visual cortex, where a time lag on the order of 10"“20 ms is consistently found. This paves the way for further spatio-temporal studies of neurophysiological signal tracking in visual stimulus processing, and other brain responses, with potentially far-reaching consequences for time-critical mapping of functionality in healthy and pathological brains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alterations in meibomian glands in patients treated with intensity-modulated radiotherapy for head and neck cancer

Patients undergoing intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) for head and neck cancer may have increased incidence of dry eye disease and the exact mechanism is unclear. The present study aims to assess tear film and meibomian gland (MG) features in patients who received IMRT for head and neck cancer not involving the orbital area. Twenty-seven patients (64.7"‰Â±"‰9.8Â years) and 30 age-matched controls (61.4"‰Â±"‰11.0Â years) underwent a comprehensive dry eye work-up. Compared to the control group, the patients had more lid margin abnormalities, and worse meibum quality. The MG loss, calculated as (tarsal area-MG area)/tarsal area, was higher in the patient group in both the upper (53.0"‰Â±"‰12.0% vs. 35.1"‰Â±"‰10.3%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and lower lids (69.5"‰Â±"‰12.6% vs. 48.5"‰Â±"‰12.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). In the patient group, more MG loss in the lower lids correlated with worse meibum quality (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.029). In contrast, there was no significant difference in aqueous tear production level, measured with Schirmer test. Patients treated with IMRT for head and neck cancer seemed to have comparable lacrimal gland function to the controls despite more dry eye symptoms. However, the patients had MG functional and morphological changes, which may present a higher risk for developing dry eye disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tandem Mass Tag labelling quantitative acetylome analysis of differentially modified proteins during mycoparasitism of Clonostachys chloroleuca 67"“1

Lysine acetylation (Kac) is an important post-translational modification (PTM) of proteins in all organisms, but its functions have not been extensively explored in filamentous fungi. In this study, a Tandem Mass Tag (TMT) labelling lysine acetylome was constructed, and differentially modified Kac proteins were quantified during mycoparasitism and vegetative growth in the biocontrol fungus Clonostachys chloroleuca 67"“1, using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC"“MS/MS). A total of 1448 Kac sites were detected on 740 Kac proteins, among which 126 sites on 103 proteins were differentially regulated. Systematic bioinformatics analyses indicate that the modified Kac proteins were from multiple subcellular localizations and involved in diverse functions including chromatin assembly, glycometabolism and redox activities. All Kac sites were characterized by 10 motifs, including the novel CxxKac motif. The results suggest that Kac proteins may have effects of broadly regulating protein interaction networks during C. chloroleuca parasitism to Sclerotinia sclerotiorum sclerotia. This is the first report of a correlation between Kac events and the biocontrol activity of C. chloroleuca. Our findings provide insight into the molecular mechanisms underlying C. chloroleuca control of plant fungal pathogens regulated by Kac proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polystyrene nanoplastics and microplastics can act as Trojan horse carriers of benzo(a)pyrene to mussel hemocytes in vitro

In this work we studied the ability of polystyrene (PS) nanoplastics (NPs) and microplastics (MPs) to transfer benzo(a)pyrene (BaP) to mussel hemocytes and to produce toxic effects in vitro. For this, intracellular fate and toxicity of PS NPs (0.05Â Î¼m) and MPs (0.5 and 4.5Â Î¼m) alone or with BaP and of BaP alone were assessed. Particles of 0.05 and 0.5Â Âµm largely aggregated in the exposure medium whereas presence of BaP reduced particle aggregation. Cells internalized PS NPs and MPs alone or with BaP and these were found inside and outside lysosomes, depending on their size. PS particles alone or with BaP were cytotoxic to hemocytes only at the highest concentrations tested. The same was true for most sublethal endpoints except for increased phagocytic activity provoked by NPs and 0.5Â Î¼m MPs at lower concentrations. Plastic particles appeared to be the main drivers for reduced plasma membrane integrity and increased phagocytic and lysosomal activities whereas BaP appeared to contribute more to reduced cell viability and phagocytosis and increased ROS production and genotoxicity. Overall, PS NPs and MPs can act as carriers of BaP to mussel hemocytes, rising concerns about risks plastics associated to pollutants may pose to aquatic organisms.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spontaneous exciton dissociation enables spin state interconversion in delayed fluorescence organic semiconductors

Engineering a low singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”EST) is necessary for efficient reverse intersystem crossing (rISC) in delayed fluorescence (DF) organic semiconductors but results in a small radiative rate that limits performance in LEDs. Here, we study a model DF material, BF2, that exhibits a strong optical absorption (absorption coefficient"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰105"‰cmâˆ’1) and a relatively large Î”EST of 0.2"‰eV. In isolated BF2 molecules, intramolecular rISC is slow (delayed lifetime"‰="‰260"‰Î¼s), but in aggregated films, BF2 generates intermolecular charge transfer (inter-CT) states on picosecond timescales. In contrast to the microsecond intramolecular rISC that is promoted by spin-orbit interactions in most isolated DF molecules, photoluminescence-detected magnetic resonance shows that these inter-CT states undergo rISC mediated by hyperfine interactions on a ~24"‰ns timescale and have an average electron-hole separation of â‰¥1.5"‰nm. Transfer back to the emissive singlet exciton then enables efficient DF and LED operation. Thus, access to these inter-CT states, which is possible even at low BF2 doping concentrations of 4"‰wt%, resolves the conflicting requirements of fast radiative emission and low Î”EST in organic DF emitters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Oral vaccination of piglets against Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae using silica SBA-15 as an adjuvant effectively reduced consolidation lung lesions at slaughter

Mycoplasma (M.) hyopneumoniae is the main pathogen of porcine enzootic pneumonia (PEP). Its controlling is challenging, and requires alternative strategies. This study aimed to develop an oral vaccine against M. hyopneumoniae using a nanostructured mesoporous silica (SBA-15) as an adjuvant, and compare its effect with an intramuscular (IM) commercial vaccine (CV). Fifty 24Â day-old M. hyopneumoniae-free piglets composed five equal groups for different immunization protocols, consisting of a CV and/or oral immunization (OI). Control piglets did not receive any form of immunization. All piglets were challenged with M. hyopneumoniae strain 232 on D49 by tracheal route. IgA antibody response in the respiratory tract, bacterial shedding and serum IgG were evaluated. The piglets were euthanized on 28 (D77) and 56 (D105) days post-infection. Lung lesions were macroscopically evaluated; lung fragments and bronchoalveolar fluid (BALF) were collected for estimation of bacterial loads by qPCR and/or histopathology examination. All immunization protocols induced reduction on Mycoplasma-like macroscopic lung lesions. IgA Ab responses anti-M. hyopneumoniae, the expression of IL-4 cytokine and a lower expression of IL-8 were induced by CV and OI vaccines, while IgG was induced only by CV. Oral immunization using silica as a carrier-adjuvant can be viable in controlling M. hyopneumoniae infection.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Spatiotemporal dynamics of a glioma immune interaction model

We report a mathematical model which depicts the spatiotemporal dynamics of glioma cells, macrophages, cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes, immuno-suppressive cytokine TGF-Î² and immuno-stimulatory cytokine IFN-Î³ through a system of five coupled reaction-diffusion equations. We performed local stability analysis of the biologically based mathematical model for the growth of glioma cell population and their environment. The presented stability analysis of the model system demonstrates that the temporally stable positive interior steady state remains stable under the small inhomogeneous spatiotemporal perturbations. The irregular spatiotemporal dynamics of gliomas, macrophages and cytotoxic T-lymphocytes are discussed extensively and some numerical simulations are presented. Performed some numerical simulations in both one and two dimensional spaces. The occurrence of heterogeneous pattern formation of the system has both biological and mathematical implications and the concepts of glioma cell progression and invasion are considered. Simulation of the model shows that by increasing the value of time, the glioma cell population, macrophages and cytotoxic-T-lymphocytes spread throughout the domain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection of cancer stem cells by EMT-specific biomarker-based peptide ligands

The occurrence of epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) within tumors, which enables invasion and metastasis, is linked to cancer stem cells (CSCs) with drug and radiation resistance. We used two specific peptides, F7 and SP peptides, to detect EMT derived cells or CSCs. Human tongue squamous carcinoma cell line-SAS transfected with reporter genes was generated and followed by spheroid culture. A small molecule inhibitor-Unc0642 and low-dose ionizing radiation (IR) were used for induction of EMT. Confocal microscopic imaging and fluorescence-activated cell sorting analysis were performed to evaluate the binding ability and specificity of peptides. A SAS xenograft mouse model with EMT induction was established for assessing the binding affinity of peptides. The results showed that F7 and SP peptides not only specifically penetrated into cytoplasm of SAS cells but also bound to EMT derived cells and CSCs with high nucleolin and vimentin expression. In addition, the expression of CSC marker and the binding of peptides were increased in tumors isolated from Unc0642/IR-treated groups. Our study demonstrates the potential of these peptides for detecting EMT derived cells or CSCs and might provide an alternative isolation method for these subpopulations within the tumor in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Stretchable and anti-impact iontronic pressure sensor with an ultrabroad linear range for biophysical monitoring and deep learning-aided knee rehabilitation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 92 (2021) Cite this article. Monitoring biophysical signals such as body or organ movements and other physical phenomena is necessary for patient rehabilitation. However, stretchable flexible pressure sensors with high sensitivity and a broad range that can meet these requirements are still lacking. Herein, we successfully monitored various vital biophysical features and implemented in-sensor dynamic deep learning for knee rehabilitation using an ultrabroad linear range and high-sensitivity stretchable iontronic pressure sensor (SIPS). We optimized the topological structure and material composition of the electrode to build a fully stretching on-skin sensor. The high sensitivity (12.43 kPaâˆ’1), ultrabroad linear sensing range (1"‰MPa), high pressure resolution (6.4"‰Pa), long-term durability (no decay after 12000 cycles), and excellent stretchability (up to 20%) allow the sensor to maintain operating stability, even in emergency cases with a high sudden impact force (near 1"‰MPa) applied to the sensor. As a practical demonstration, the SIPS can positively track biophysical signals such as pulse waves, muscle movements, and plantar pressure. Importantly, with the help of a neuro-inspired fully convolutional network algorithm, the SIPS can accurately predict knee joint postures for better rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery. Our SIPS has potential as a promising candidate for wearable electronics and artificial intelligent medical engineering owing to its unique high signal-to-noise ratio and ultrabroad linear range.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy