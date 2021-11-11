CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Combined wide-field optical coherence tomography angiography density map for high myopic glaucoma detection

By Yu Jeong Kim
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe present study aimed to evaluate the diagnostic ability of wide-field optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) density map for detection of glaucomatous damage in high myopic (HM) eyes and to further compare the diagnostic ability of OCTA with that of conventional imaging approaches including red-free photography and swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) wide-field...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Computational optical sectioning with an incoherent multiscale scattering model for light-field microscopy

Quantitative volumetric fluorescence imaging at high speed across a long term is vital to understand various cellular and subcellular behaviors in living organisms. Light-field microscopy provides a compact computational solution by imaging the entire volume in a tomographic way, while facing severe degradation in scattering tissue or densely-labelled samples. To address this problem, we propose an incoherent multiscale scattering model in a complete space for quantitative 3D reconstruction in complicated environments, which is called computational optical sectioning. Without the requirement of any hardware modifications, our method can be generally applied to different light-field schemes with reduction in background fluorescence, reconstruction artifacts, and computational costs, facilitating more practical applications of LFM in a broad community. We validate the superior performance by imaging various biological dynamics in Drosophila embryos, zebrafish larvae, and mice.
SCIENCE
reviewofoptometry.com

Optic Nerve Head Hemoglobin Levels Can Detect Glaucoma

Hemoglobin levels in the optic nerve head are associated with glaucomatous damage. Click image to enlarge. Early detection and treatment of glaucoma is the most effective way to prevent blindness in patients with this highly vision-threatening condition. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is one of the most effective ways to quantitatively evaluate structural changes in these patients and accurately monitor for progression. However, a study group recently investigated a lower-cost method involving the measurement of hemoglobin (Hb) levels in the optic nerve head (ONH) using automated colorimetric analysis. They found that ONH Hb levels are strongly associated with both structural and functional damage in glaucoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Combining callers improves the detection of copy number variants from whole-genome sequencing

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Copy Number Variants (CNVs) are deletions, duplications or insertions larger than 50 base pairs. They account for a large percentage of the normal genome variation and play major roles in human pathology. While array-based approaches have long been used to detect them in clinical practice, whole-genome sequencing (WGS) bears the promise to allow concomitant exploration of CNVs and smaller variants. However, accurately calling CNVs from WGS remains a difficult computational task, for which a consensus is still lacking. In this paper, we explore practical calling options to reach the best compromise between sensitivity and sensibility. We show that callers based on different signal (paired-end reads, split reads, coverage depth) yield complementary results. We suggest approaches combining four selected callers (Manta, Delly, ERDS, CNVnator) and a regenotyping tool (SV2), and show that this is applicable in everyday practice in terms of computation time and further interpretation. We demonstrate the superiority of these approaches over array-based Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH), specifically regarding the lack of resolution in breakpoint definition and the detection of potentially relevant CNVs. Finally, we confirm our results on the NA12878 benchmark genome, as well as one clinically validated sample. In conclusion, we suggest that WGS constitutes a timely and economically valid alternative to the combination of aCGH and whole-exome sequencing.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Octa Panomap#Hm Oag
Nature.com

Genome-wide association mapping and genomic prediction for adult stage sclerotinia stem rot resistance in Brassica napus (L) under field environments

Sclerotinia stem rot (SSR) is a fungal disease of rapeseed/canola that causes significant seed yield losses and reduces its oil content and quality. In the present study, the reaction of 187 diverse canola genotypes to SSR was characterized at full flowering stage using the agar plug to stem inoculation method in four environments. Genome-wide association study (GWAS) using three different algorithms identified 133 significant SNPs corresponding with 123 loci for disease traits like stem lesion length (LL), lesion width (LW), and plant mortality at 14 (PM_14D) and 21 (PM_21D) days. The explained phenotypic variation of these SNPs ranged from 3.6 to 12.1%. Nineteen significant SNPs were detected in two or more environments, disease traits with at least two GWAS algorithms. The strong correlations observed between LL and other three disease traits evaluated, suggest they could be used as proxies for SSR resistance phenotyping. Sixty-nine candidate genes associated with disease resistance mechanisms were identified. Genomic prediction (GP) analysis with all the four traits employing genome-wide markers resulted in 0.41"“0.64 predictive ability depending on the model specifications. The highest predictive ability for PM_21D with three models was about 0.64. From our study, the identified resistant genotypes and stable significant SNP markers will serve as a valuable resource for future SSR resistance breeding. Our study also suggests that genomic selection holds promise for accelerating canola breeding progress by enabling breeders to select SSR resistance genotypes at the early stage by reducing the need to phenotype large numbers of genotypes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

High-throughput sequencing for species authentication and contamination detection of 63 cell lines

Cell lines are widely used in research and for diagnostic tests and are often shared between laboratories. Lack of cell line authentication can result in the use of contaminated or misidentified cell lines, potentially affecting the results from research and diagnostic activities. Cell line authentication and contamination detection based on metagenomic high-throughput sequencing (HTS) was tested on DNA and RNA from 63 cell lines available at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease. Through sequence comparison of the cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 (COX1) gene, the species identity of 53 cell lines was confirmed, and eight cell lines were found to show a greater pairwise nucleotide identity in the COX1 sequence of a different species within the same expected genus. Two cell lines, LFBK-Î±vÎ²6 and SCP-HS, were determined to be composed of cells from a different species and genus. Mycoplasma contamination was not detected in any cell lines. However, several expected and unexpected viral sequences were detected, including part of the classical swine fever virus genome in the IB-RS-2 Clone D10 cell line. Metagenomics-based HTS is a useful laboratory QA tool for cell line authentication and contamination detection that should be conducted regularly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A systematic genome-wide mapping of oncogenic mutation selection during CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing

Recent studies have reported that genome editing by CRISPR"“Cas9 induces a DNA damage response mediated by p53 in primary cells hampering their growth. This could lead to a selection of cells with pre-existing p53 mutations. In this study, employing an integrated computational and experimental framework, we systematically investigated the possibility of selection of additional cancer driver mutations during CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. We first confirm the previous findings of the selection for pre-existing p53 mutations by CRISPR-Cas9. We next demonstrate that similar to p53, wildtype KRAS may also hamper the growth of Cas9-edited cells, potentially conferring a selective advantage to pre-existing KRAS-mutant cells. These selective effects are widespread, extending across cell-types and methods of CRISPR-Cas9 delivery and the strength of selection depends on the sgRNA sequence and the gene being edited. The selection for pre-existing p53 or KRAS mutations may confound CRISPR-Cas9 screens in cancer cells and more importantly, calls for monitoring patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based editing for clinical therapeutics for pre-existing p53 and KRAS mutations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Diesel2p mesoscope with dual independent scan engines for flexible capture of dynamics in distributed neural circuitry

Imaging the activity of neurons that are widely distributed across brain regions deep in scattering tissue at high speed remains challenging. Here, we introduce an open-source system with Dual Independent Enhanced Scan Engines for Large field-of-view Two-Photon imaging (Diesel2p). Combining optical design, adaptive optics, and temporal multiplexing, the system offers subcellular resolution over a large field-of-view of ~25 mm2, encompassing distances up to 7"‰mm, with independent scan engines. We demonstrate the flexibility and various use cases of this system for calcium imaging of neurons in the living brain.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The brain's structural differences between postherpetic neuralgia and lower back pain

The purpose is to explore the brain's structural difference in local morphology and between-region networks between two types of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP): postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and lower back pain (LBP). A total of 54 participants including 38 LBP and 16 PHN patients were enrolled. The average pain scores were 7.6 and 7.5 for LBP and PHN. High-resolution structural T1 weighted images were obtained. Both grey matter volume (GMV) and morphological connectivity (MC) were extracted. An independent two-sample t-test with false discovery rate (FDR) correction was used to identify the brain regions where LBP and PHN patients showed significant GMV difference. Next, we explored the differences of MC network between LBP and PHN patients and detected the group differences in network properties by using the two-sample t-test and FDR correction. Compared with PHN, LBP patients had significantly larger GMV in temporal gyrus, insula and fusiform gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). The LBP cohort had significantly stronger MC in the connection between right precuneus and left opercular part of inferior frontal gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP patients had significantly stronger degree in left anterior cingulate gyrus and left rectus gyrus (p"‰<"‰0.05) while had significantly weaker degree than PHN patients in left orbital part of middle frontal gyrus, left supplementary motor area and left superior parietal lobule (p"‰<"‰0.05). LBP and PHN patients had significant differences in the brain's GMV, MC, and network properties, which implies that different PNPs have different neural mechanisms concerning pain modulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Neural correlates of vocal initiation in the VTA/SNc of juvenile male zebra finches

Initiation and execution of complex learned vocalizations such as human speech and birdsong depend on multiple brain circuits. In songbirds, neurons in the motor cortices and basal ganglia circuitry exhibit preparatory activity before initiation of song, and that activity is thought to play an important role in successful song performance. However, it remains unknown where a start signal for song is represented in the brain and how such a signal would lead to appropriate vocal initiation. To test whether neurons in the midbrain ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc) show activity related to song initiation, we carried out extracellular recordings of VTA/SNc single units in singing juvenile male zebra finches. We found that a subset of VTA/SNc units exhibit phasic activity precisely time-locked to the onset of the song bout, and that the activity occurred specifically at the beginning of song. These findings suggest that phasic activity in the VTA/SNc represents a start signal that triggers song vocalization.
TOKYO, JP
Nature.com

Epidemiologic potentials and correlational analysis of Vibrio species and virulence toxins from water sources in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda

Adequate water supply is one of the public health issues among the population living in low-income settings. Vibriosis remain a significant health challenge drawing the attention of both healthcare planners and researchers in South West districts of Uganda. Intending to clamp down the disease cases in the safest water deprive locality, we investigated the virulent toxins as contaminants and epidemiologic potentials of Vibrio species recovered from surface waters in greater Bushenyi districts, Uganda. Surface water sources within 46 villages located in the study districts were obtained between June and October 2018. Standard microbiological and molecular methods were used to analyse samples. Our results showed that 981 presumptive isolates retrieved cell counts of 10"“100Â CFU/g, with, with (640) 65% confirmed as Vibrio genus using polymerase chain reaction, which is distributed as follows; V. vulnificus 46/640 (7.2%), V. fluvialis 30/594 (5.1), V. parahaemolyticus 21/564 (3.7), V. cholera 5/543 (0.9), V. alginolyticus 62/538 (11.5) and V. mimicus 20/476 (4.2). The virulence toxins observed were heat-stable enterotoxin (stn) 46 (82.10%), V. vulnificus virulence gene (vcgCPI) 40 (87.00%), extracellular haemolysin gene {vfh 21 (70.00)} and Heme utilization protein gene {hupO 5 (16.70)}. The cluster analysis depicts hupO (4.46% n"‰="‰112); vfh (18.75%, n"‰="‰112); vcgCPI and stn (35.71%, & 41.07%, n"‰="‰112). The principal component analysis revealed the toxins (hupO, vfh) were correlated with the isolate recovered from Bohole water (BW) source, while (vcgCPI, stn) toxins are correlated with natural raw water (NRW) and open springs (OS) water sources isolates. Such observation indicates that surface waters sources are highly contaminated with an odds ratio of 1.00, 95% CI (70.48"“90.5), attributed risk of (aR"‰="‰64.29) and relative risk of (RR"‰="‰73.91). In addition, it also implies that the surface waters sources have >"‰1 risk of contamination with vfh and >"‰six times of contamination with hupO (aR"‰="‰40, âˆ’"‰66). This is a call of utmost importance to the population, which depends on these water sources to undertake appropriate sanitation, personal hygienic practices and potential measures that ensure water quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unassisted selective solar hydrogen peroxide production by an oxidised buckypaper-integrated perovskite photocathode

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an eco-friendly oxidant and a promising energy source possessing comparable energy density to that of compressed H2. The current H2O2 production strategies mostly depend on the anthraquinone oxidation process, which requires significant energy and numerous organic chemicals. Photocatalyst-based solar H2O2 production comprises single-step O2 reduction to H2O2, which is a simple and eco-friendly method. However, the solar-to-H2O2 conversion efficiency is limited by the low performance of the inorganic semiconductor-based photoelectrodes and low selectivity and stability of the H2O2 production electrocatalyst. Herein, we demonstrate unassisted solar H2O2 production using an oxidised buckypaper as the H2O2 electrocatalyst combined with a high-performance inorganic-organic hybrid (perovskite) photocathode, without the need for additional bias or sacrificial agents. This integrated photoelectrode system shows 100% selectivity toward H2O2 and a solar-to-chemical conversion efficiency of ~1.463%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Deletion of p38Î³ attenuates ethanol consumption- and acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice through promoting Dlg1

Acetaminophen (APAP) is one of the major causes of drug-induced acute liver injury, and ethanol may aggravate APAP-induced liver injury. The problem of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury becomes increasingly prominent, but the mechanism of ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury remains ambiguous. p38Î³ is one of the four isoforms of P38 mitogen activated protein kinases, that contributes to inflammation in different diseases. In this study we investigated the role of p38Î³ in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury. Liver injury was induced in male C57BL/6"‰J mice by giving liquid diet containing 5% ethanol (v/v) for 10 days, followed by gavage of ethanol (25% (v/v), 6"‰g/kg) once or injecting APAP (200"‰mg/kg, ip), or combined the both treatments. We showed that ethanol significantly aggravated APAP-induced liver injury in C57BL/6"‰J mice. Moreover, the expression level of p38Î³ was up-regulated in the liver of ethanol-, APAP- and ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Knockdown of p38Î³ markedly attenuated liver injury, inflammation, and steatosis in ethanol+APAP-treated mice. Liver sections of p38Î³-knockdown mice displayed lower levels of Oil Red O stained dots and small leaky shapes. AML-12 cells were exposed to APAP (5"‰mM), ethanol (100"‰mM) or combined treatments. We showed that P38Î³ was markedly increased in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells, whereas knockdown of p38Î³ significantly inhibited inflammation, lipid accumulation and oxidative stress in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. Furthermore, we revealed that p38Î³ could combine with Dlg1, a member of membrane-associated guanylate kinase family. Deletion of p38Î³ up-regulated the expression level of Dlg1 in ethanol+APAP-treated AML-12 cells. In summary, our results suggest that p38Î³ functions as an important regulator in ethanol- and APAP-induced liver injury through modulation of Dlg1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improved spatio-temporal measurements of visually evoked fields using optically-pumped magnetometers

Recent developments in performance and practicality of optically-pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have enabled new capabilities in non-invasive brain function mapping through magnetoencephalography. In particular, the lack of cryogenic operating conditions allows for more flexible placement of sensor heads closer to the brain, leading to improved spatial resolution and source localisation capabilities. Through recording visually evoked brain fields (VEFs), we demonstrate that the closer sensor proximity can be exploited to improve temporal resolution. We use OPMs, and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDs) for reference, to measure brain responses to flash and pattern reversal stimuli. We find highly reproducible signals with consistency across multiple participants, stimulus paradigms and sensor modalities. The temporal resolution advantage of OPMs is manifest in a twofold improvement, compared to SQUIDs. The capability for improved spatio-temporal signal tracing is illustrated by simultaneous vector recordings of VEFs in the primary and associative visual cortex, where a time lag on the order of 10"“20 ms is consistently found. This paves the way for further spatio-temporal studies of neurophysiological signal tracking in visual stimulus processing, and other brain responses, with potentially far-reaching consequences for time-critical mapping of functionality in healthy and pathological brains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Population receptive fields of human primary visual cortex organised as DC-balanced bandpass filters

The response to visual stimulation of population receptive fields (pRF) in the human visual cortex has been modelled with a Difference of Gaussians model, yet many aspects of their organisation remain poorly understood. Here, we examined the mathematical basis and signal-processing properties of this model and argue that the DC-balanced Difference of Gaussians (DoG) holds a number of advantages over a DC-biased DoG. Through functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) pRF mapping, we compared performance of DC-balanced and DC-biased models in human primary visual cortex and found that when model complexity is taken into account, the DC-balanced model is preferred. Finally, we present evidence indicating that the BOLD signal DC offset contains information related to the processing of visual stimuli. Taken together, the results indicate that V1 pRFs are at least frequently organised in the exact constellation that allows them to function as bandpass filters, which makes the separation of stimulus contrast and luminance possible. We further speculate that if the DoG models stimulus contrast, the DC offset may reflect stimulus luminance. These findings suggest that it may be possible to separate contrast and luminance processing in fMRI experiments and this could lead to new insights on the haemodynamic response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Principles governing control of aggregation and dispersion of aqueous graphene oxide

Controlling the structure of graphene oxide (GO) phases and their smaller analogues, graphene (oxide) quantum dots (GOQDs), is vitally important for any of their widespread intended applications: highly ordered arrangements of nanoparticles for thin-film or membrane applications of GO, dispersed nanoparticles for composite materials and three-dimensional porous arrangements for hydrogels. In aqueous environments, it is not only the chemical composition of the GO flakes that determines their morphologies; external factors such as pH and the coexisting cations also influence the structures formed. By using accurate models of GO that capture the heterogeneity of surface oxidation and very large-scale coarse-grained molecular dynamics that can simulate the behaviour of GO at realistic sizes of GOQDs, the driving forces that lead to the various morphologies in aqueous solution are resolved. We find the morphologies are determined by a complex interplay between electrostatic, \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions. Assembled morphologies can be controlled by changing the degree of oxidation and the pH. In acidic aqueous solution, the GO flakes vary from fully aggregated over graphitic domains to partial aggregation via hydrogen bonding between hydroxylated domains, leading to the formation of planar extended flakes at high oxidation ratios and stacks at low oxidation ratios. At high pH, where the edge carboxylic acid groups are deprotonated, electrostatic repulsion leads to more dispersion, but a variety of aggregation behaviour is surprisingly still observed: over graphitic regions, via hydrogen bonding and "face-edge" interactions. Calcium ions cause additional aggregation, with a greater number of "face-face" and "edge-edge" aggregation mechanisms, leading to irregular aggregated structures. "Face-face" aggregation mechanisms are enhanced by the GO flakes possessing distinct domains of hydroxylated and graphitic regions, with \({\pi }\)"“\({\pi }\) and hydrogen bonding interactions prevalent between these regions on aggregated flakes respectively. These findings furnish explanations for the aggregation characteristics of GO and GOQDs, and provide computational methods to design directed synthesis routes for self-assembled and associated applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A data-driven approach to increasing the lifetime of IoT sensor nodes

Data transmission accounts for significant energy consumption in wireless sensor networks where streaming data is generated by the sensors. This impedes their use in many settings, including livestock monitoring over large pastures (which forms our target application). We present Ambrosia, a lightweight protocol that utilizes a window-based timeseries forecasting mechanism for data reduction. Ambrosia employs a configurable error threshold to ensure that the accuracy of end applications is unaffected by the data transfer reduction. Experimental evaluations using LoRa and BLE on a real livestock monitoring deployment demonstrate 60% reduction in data transmission and a 2Â \(\times\) increase in battery lifetime.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Strong-field coherent control of isolated attosecond pulse generation

Attosecond science promises to reveal the most fundamental electronic dynamics occurring in matter and it can develop further by meeting two linked technological goals related to high-order harmonic sources: improved spectral tunability (allowing selectivity in addressing electronic transitions) and higher photon flux (permitting to measure low cross-section processes). New developments come through parametric waveform synthesis, which provides control over the shape of field transients, enabling the creation of highly-tunable isolated attosecond pulses via high-harmonic generation. Here we demonstrate that the first goal is fulfilled since central energy, spectral bandwidth/shape and temporal duration of isolated attosecond pulses can be controlled by shaping the laser waveform via two key parameters: the relative-phase between two halves of the multi-octave spanning spectrum, and the overall carrier-envelope phase. These results not only promise to expand the experimental possibilities in attosecond science, but also demonstrate coherent strong-field control of free-electron trajectories using tailored optical waveforms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing osteoblast survival through pulsed electrical stimulation and implications for osseointegration

Electrical stimulation has been suggested as a means for promoting the direct structural and functional bonding of bone tissue to an artificial implant, known as osseointegration. Previous work has investigated the impact of electrical stimulation in different models, both in vitro and in vivo, using various electrode configurations for inducing an electric field with a wide range of stimulation parameters. However, there is no consensus on optimal electrode configuration nor stimulation parameters. Here, we investigated a novel approach of delivering electrical stimulation to a titanium implant using parameters clinically tested in a different application, namely peripheral nerve stimulation. We propose an in vitro model comprising of Ti6Al4V implants precultured with MC3T3-E1 preosteoblasts, stimulated for 72Â h at two different pulse amplitudes (10Â ÂµA and 20Â ÂµA) and at two different frequencies (50Â Hz and 100Â Hz). We found that asymmetric charge-balanced pulsed electrical stimulation improved cell survival and collagen production in a dose-dependent manner. Our findings suggest that pulsed electrical stimulation with characteristics similar to peripheral nerve stimulation has the potential to improve cell survival and may provide a promising approach to improve peri-implant bone healing, particularly to neuromusculoskeletal interfaces in which implanted electrodes are readily available.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Flexible simultaneous mesoscale two-photon imaging of neural activity at high speeds

Understanding brain function requires monitoring local and global brain dynamics. Two-photon imaging of the brain across mesoscopic scales has presented trade-offs between imaging area and acquisition speed. We describe a flexible cellular resolution two-photon microscope capable of simultaneous video rate acquisition of four independently targetable brain regions spanning an approximate five-millimeter field of view. With this system, we demonstrate the ability to measure calcium activity across mouse sensorimotor cortex at behaviorally relevant timescales.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy