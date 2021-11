There have been rumblings for a few days, and it seemed largely pre-determined, but now it’s official. Technically, the Arizona Diamondbacks had a few days to come to a decision in regard to whether or not to exercise their options on Kole Calhoun, Tyler Clippard and Merrill Kelly. But the speed with which a decision was announced perhaps reflects the fact that all three were virtually foregone conclusions. With the team coming off a 110-loss season, the D-backs had cheaper alternatives for both Calhoun and Clippard (whether they are better or not... Well, that remains to be seen). Kelly was the team's most reliable starting pitcher, and that kind of thing doesn't come cheap. But let's look at each in a bit more depth.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO