Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2022 Hoops Recruiting Class

By Bryan Driskell
 6 days ago
Notre Dame basketball has signed its 2022 recruiting class, and the group is one of the best of the Mike Brey era. The Fighting Irish staff identified the three-man class early and was able to get them all signed, giving Notre Dame three Top 100 recruits in the class.

Irish Breakdown's Vince DeDario was joined by Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune to break down the class. The duo also talks about the 2021-2022 Notre Dame men's basketball team.

The class was comprised of guard JJ Starling, forward Ven-Allen Lubin and forward Dom Campbell.

To begin the show, DeDario and Noie break down the 2022 recruiting class. That is followed by a discussion about the upcoming 2021-22 team, and Noie gives plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team. He also talks about the staff changes that were made that ended with Anthony Solomon and Antoni Wyche joining the staff.

Here is a brief look at the 2022 signees:

JJ STARLING - 6-4, 195 - GUARD

Hometown: Baldwinsville, N.Y.

High School: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere

2020-21 Stats: 14.9 PPG

2019-20 Stats: 28.6 PPG, 6.2 RPG (Baker High School, N.Y.)

ESPN: Four-star - No. 27 overall

247Sports: Four-star - No. 32 overall

Rivals: Four-star - No. 40 overall

Composite: Four-star - No. 32 overall

“J.J. is an explosive guard. You can’t pigeonhole him as a point guard or a two man, he does a little bit of everything. The most infectious thing is his energy and charisma that he plays with. He really engages his teammates and leads on the floor.” – Brey

VEN-ALLEN LUBIN - 6-8, 220 - FORWARD

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

High School: Orlando Christian Prep

Rivals: Four-star - No. 63 overall

ESPN: Four-star - No. 75 overall

247Sports: Four-star - No. 113 overall

Composite: Four-star - No. 75 overall

“Ven-Allen is a position less basketball player. He has the ability to post up, face up, run and change ends. He also brings great length on the defensive end.” – Brey

DOM CAMPBELL - 6-9, 265 - FORWARD

Hometown: Scarborough, Maine

High School: Exeter (N.Y.) Phillips Academy

2019-20 Stats: 17.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG

Rivals: Four-star - No. 96 overall

247Sports: Four-star - No. 119 overall

Composite: Four-star - No. 91 overall

“Dom is a gifted low post guy with great hands and footwork. He has the ability to carve out space and step out as well. He can make really good decisions with the ball in his hands.” – Brey

Notre Dame Must Be Prepared For Georgia Tech's Talent

Get to know this name, Jahmyr Gibbs. He is one reason Notre Dame won’t pay attention to Georgia Tech’s (3-7) losing record. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly called Gibbs, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound sophomore the Player of the Year in the ACC. “He’s a breakout player,” Kelly said. “I think he’s...
Notre Dame Notebook: Depth, Defensive Line, Safety Play, Senior Class

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday to preview Georgia Tech and answer questions. Here are highlights of what he said. “Certainly it was necessary to have those guys out on the field. We had a number of guys that were certainly injured. But I think just the development during the year too. Some of them weren't ready to play at a high level and I think as the year went on, they were called upon. I look at Riley Mills may not have been ready to play at a higher level early, but he was later. Certainly, Ramon Henderson would be in that category, as well as Xavier Watts. They were good players, but they just needed more time. I think the depth of our football team is certainly called upon later in the season and they have to come through for us and we saw that last night.”
Notre Dame Depth Chart vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Georgia Tech. The 9-1 Fighting Irish will look to build on a potential College Football Playoff resume against a struggling Georgia Tech (3-7) squad. Here is the depth chart for Notre Dame, beginning with the offense. There aren't...
Notre Dame To Face Old Nemesis In Latest Bowl Projections

Another weekend of upsets have once again shaken up bowl projections for Notre Dame and the rest of the college football universe. The latest batch has Notre Dame slated for two different bowls and five different opponents, including some long-time rivals. The most intriguing is the Fiesta Bowl matchup against...
Opponent First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for the final game in Notre Dame Stadium for the Irish senior class. The Yellow Jackets have underachieved this year and come into the game on a four-game losing streak. That being said, Georgia Tech has the talent to punch above its weight, as evidenced by a close loss at Clemson and win against North Carolina.
Series History: Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech

Notre Dame welcomes Georgia Tech to South Bend for Senior Day on Saturday, November 20th. The Irish are looking to wrap up a fifth consecutive double-digit win season and take on a young Yellow Jacket team that though talented, comes into Notre Dame Stadium on a four-game losing streak. This...
Notre Dame Stares Down Adversity And Beats Virginia

Notre Dame came into its game against Virginia believing it needed to score 30 points against its high-powered offense to win. It didn’t get to that number in a 28-3 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday at Scott Stadium and it didn’t matter. The Irish have won 40 straight games when it has scored more than 30 points.
First Half Analysis: Notre Dame 21, Virginia 0

Notre Dame leads Virginia 21-0 at the half. Here are my first half thoughts and analysis. *** OC Tommy Rees was very creative with his personnel usage in the first half. We saw the base 11 personnel and 12 personnel packages, but we also saw 13 personnel, 22 personnel and 21 personnel.
