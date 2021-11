The relationship between Brazilian Air Force (FAB) And company Embraer It did not pass its best moment. The Brazilian aeronautical company told its shareholders after learning that Brazil had unilaterally reduced the number of aircraft from the initial line of the KC-390 Millennium model from 28 to 15 units by 13 aircraft. Once you have officially received the communication from the government confirming the change of the original contract.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO