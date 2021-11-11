CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview shooting: Licensed carrier kills would-be catalytic converter thief in shootout, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago

Chicago police said a suspect was shot to death while trying to steal a catalytic convertor Wednesday night in Lakeview.

CPD said a 44-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home in the 2900-block of North Wolcott Avenue about 11:15 p.m. when he heard a loud noise.

As he walked toward the curb to investigate, two men underneath a car crawled out and started shooting, according to CPD.

Police later said the two were trying to steal the car's catalytic converter.

RELATED: How to protect your vehicle, and wallet, as Chicago-area catalytic converter thefts increase

The victim, who police said is a licensed gun owner, fired back and shot one of the suspects in the neck, police said.

That 25-year-old suspect, identified as Darion Blackman, later died at Illinois Masonic Hospital. The other ran off.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Comments / 65

ray busch
5d ago

Law and order will once again be re-established as more and more law abiding citizens go conceal and carry..it's nothing short of being a different form of Vigilante justice that needs to happen given the left's hatred of cops

Reply(1)
38
Sir
5d ago

Good job, great shooting. Practice pays!!! Remove Democrat Voters from the Chicago Democrat Plantations inherent criminality from the Crime Statistics, and Modern Humans have no crime problems.

Reply
15
James
5d ago

Sounds like a great guy who should be nominated for being the citizen of the year to me. One doesn't have worry about getting caught and the other will remember that converter the rest of his life. I was shot at in the War and you never forget that. Glad I have my conceal to carry.

Reply
9
 

