Religion

Take the Hill

By Article by Greg Morse
Desiring God
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plot was, in most respects, suicidal. Jonathan, impatient with his father’s halting, snuck off to the Philistines’ camp, his trusted armor-bearer beside him. Near the border, Jonathan turned to his servant and defied common sense: “Come, let us go over to the garrison of these uncircumcised. It may be that...

www.desiringgod.org

Comments / 0

George Whitefield
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
#Missionaries#Fatherhood#Deserts#Philistines
Comments / 0

