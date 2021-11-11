CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wasback Teams Up With Stefy De Cicco And Sam Tinnesz For “Fences”

By Peter Berry
Your EDM
 6 days ago

Fresh off his fresh cover of Kesha’s “Tik Tok” alongside Ella Young, Wasback is back with yet another explosive collaboration, teaming up with Italian production duo Stefy De Cicco and...

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your EDM

Wasback Unveils Infections Tech House Anthem “Virus” Featuring Babz Wayne

Wasback Unveils Infections Tech House Anthem “Virus” Featuring Babz Wayne. Coming to our speakers with one of his hottest releases to date, Wasback has done it again with “Virus.” Bringing along the vocal talents of Babz Wayne, the 23-year-old Italian producer is able to curate an inescapable dancefloor vibe with this latest release, just as we’re used to him at this point. Fueled with great character by Babz Wayne vocals, “Virus” effortlessly takes listeners on a ride into Wasback’s world, which is one made of intoxicating basslines and immaculate house production.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Turn This Up NOW : “Hey Man Nice Shot” by Sam Tinnesz

I often say I’m not a fan of new takes on classic songs because it’s always hard to even come close to topping the original. WITH THAT SAID, when I heard Sam Tinnesz was taking on Filter’s “Hey Man Nice Shot”, I had NO idea what to expect and I was waiting patiently Friday at midnight to find out. The day before it came out I saw he was getting a nod from Filter front man himself, Richard Patrick, so I knew I was in for something special.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

RetiredOrphan Teams Up with NO HOPE. on “ABYSS”

RetiredOrphan calls on NO HOPE. to help give listeners a look into the depths of the “ABYSS” the lead single off his upcoming album. Midtempo has long been a niche for many but has continued to grow rapidly in the mainstream in recent years. While many dance music enthusiasts probably recognize major acts like Rezz, Deathpact, and HVDES, there are many underground artists working hard to push the genre forward and keep it alive. One of those artists is RetiredOrphan, a DJ and producer based out of Southern California who brings forth dark and abrasive soundscapes dripping with emotion found in releases like “Decay” and Destroy The Machine.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kesha
Person
Ella Young
Your EDM

Insomniac Imprint Lost In Dreams Launches ‘Gateway’ Compilation Series

This past February, Insomniac launched Lost In Dreams as a vessel for showcasing the next generation of producers who are shaping the sounds of future bass and melodic bass music. It’s an amazing mission statement and a great way for new talent to have representation by one of the most powerful and innovative companies in the music industry.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fences#Dance Music#Radio#Universal Music#Instrumentation#Italian
realitytitbit.com

What is Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day Fiancé's job?

Tim Malcolm is one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most interesting cast members. He first appeared on the show in 2019 with his girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, but things began to get rocky in their relationship when Tim’s closeness to his ex, Veronica was revealed. Veronica has appeared on the TLC show...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy