Wasback Teams Up With Stefy De Cicco And Sam Tinnesz For “Fences”

RetiredOrphan calls on NO HOPE. to help give listeners a look into the depths of the “ABYSS” the lead single off his upcoming album. Midtempo has long been a niche for many but has continued to grow rapidly in the mainstream in recent years. While many dance music enthusiasts probably recognize major acts like Rezz, Deathpact, and HVDES, there are many underground artists working hard to push the genre forward and keep it alive. One of those artists is RetiredOrphan, a DJ and producer based out of Southern California who brings forth dark and abrasive soundscapes dripping with emotion found in releases like “Decay” and Destroy The Machine.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO