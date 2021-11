(Bloomberg) — Airlines rolled out a slew of sustainable fuel initiatives in the run-up to COP26, aiming to prove they’re serious about the fight against global warming. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a substitute for the fossil-based kerosene powering today’s jet turbines, is derived from a variety of ingredients, from waste oils and fats to sugar crops and some trees and grasses. British Airways operated a “carbon neutral” flight to Glasgow, while EasyJet Plc will use a SAF blend on 42 flights out of London Gatwick airport. United Airlines Holdings Inc. committed to buying 1.5 billion gallons of SAF made from forest and crop waste.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO